At first, the two observations earlier this month appeared to take parallel paths, two more hand-wringing prognoses about the precarious state of local news.
“There’s no magic cure to the ailments of the local news industry,” wrote Tim Franklin, senior associate dean in the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University in Chicago. “Aggressive cost cutting hasn’t solved the problem and is likely making it worse. Policymakers in Washington and in statehouses have so far failed to advance solutions. Philanthropic institutions have stepped up, but there aren’t enough charitable dollars to spare an entire industry.”
Just two days earlier in The Washington Post, journalist Ryan Zickgraf wrote, “Faith in journalism in the age of ‘fake news’ and algorithm-driven misinformation keeps dropping, but polls show that local news is still relatively well-regarded.
“But maybe not for long. As local outlets have disappeared, many have been replaced by algorithmically managed pink-slime outlets that use the good will earned by news institutions of yore to help push political agendas from outside those communities.”
The stethoscope doesn’t lie; the health of local news faces more adversity than ever. But while Franklin and Zickgraf may be looking at the same patient, they divine out different prognoses.
Zickgraf foresees a more sickly outcome, one where news sources hollowed by corporate greed and callous owners become purveyors of shallow reporting and press releases of little value. In this view, “Quantity trumps quality,” he says.
“Nothing written by pink-slime journalism sites will win a Pulitzer Prize, but sometimes one of its thousands of articles about a right-wing talking point manages to go viral.”
Sidenote here: While I corrected the word in the paragraph above, it was ironic that, in the original piece, the name of the prize was misspelled.
To be sure, there are plenty of examples to support Zickgraf’s thesis of a world of “pink slime journalism,” a phrase he coined to describe what the food industry used to add into grocery store meat to give it substance.
But while Zickgraf has reason to be more dour and cynical, there’s also a very different future for local news, and that’s what Franklin charts in his recent article, titled “Local-News Business Models Emerge.”
Northwestern is one of the top journalism schools in the nation. In the last few years, it has carved out a niche in studying local journalism, hiring away from UNC-Chapel Hill professor Penny Abernathy. Abernathy spent years at the top ranks of the industry and has developed a widely praised body of research cataloging “news deserts” and the erosion of local newspapers.
Franklin leads the Medill Local News Initiative and he, too, has occupied leading industry positions for years. In his most recent article, he highlights The Pilot; The Richland Source in central Ohio; and the Shawnee Mission Post, located in the suburbs of Kansas City.
The key to each publication’s success — which we’ve lived for more than 25 years but is news to many others in the business — is diversification of revenue, Franklin writes.
“The common characteristics of all three are local owners who are invested in both the news outlets and the markets where they are located,” Franklin writes. “They have developed business models that stress diversified revenues sources, a laser-like focus on readers’ needs and behaviors, high-touch engagement with the community and trustworthy journalism.
“Pilot Publisher David Woronoff, who two decades ago recognized the need to expand beyond the newspaper, created and acquired a statewide business magazine and four lifestyle magazines — of which three are in the largest cities in the state — that now make up the majority of his company’s revenue.
“Buying and operating the local independent bookstore provides both new revenue and a way to directly engage with residents in his community. He also established a full-service, in-house marketing agency, and even published phone directories.
“Now, The Pilot news organization represents just 26 percent of his company’s total revenue, Woronoff told Medill.”
While this strategy is undeniably good for the corporate health of The Pilot, it also benefits the community health of Moore County. Few places anymore enjoy a local news source — print and digital — that offers authoritative, independent and broad coverage of events and information. And a healthy media property also serves as a critical resource for local businesses to reach customers.
At the same time, a great deal of this success depends on you. A business model is only as strong as the community that supports it and engages with it. The same strategy in a less supportive community would surely be less effective.
So we do not accept this recognition lightly, nor do we take for granted that we don’t need to keep innovating and diversifying and being responsive and relevant to you. There isn’t a day that goes by where we aren’t talking about new ideas, processes and products to keep it fresh.
The easiest way to get run over is to stand still.
