Updated: July 23, 2022 @ 7:24 pm
Recently, I observed that it’s easy to get spoiled by the hospitality local businesses here generally exhibit.
Walk into most any establishment and you are at least greeted, welcomed and offered help — or given space to browse.
It makes a difference when you go elsewhere and experience the opposite. And given how expensive everything is these days, I don’t need any more incentive than the price tag to hold back on making a transaction. Apparently, neither do you.
A few weeks ago, I was in Greensboro for the afternoon to visit my daughter and do some spoiling, aka shopping.
Of the retail stores we walked into, two were staffed by three employees, each who never said the first word to us. They almost looked like they were going out of their way to not help. A manager came near the fitting room my daughter was in and proceeded to adjust clothes on the rack. She never once smiled or offered a helpful word to either of us.
I almost wished my daughter had found something she liked so I could go hand the merchandise back and tell the clerks why they lost the one sale in their otherwise empty store.
I am far from alone, according to a few folks who shared their recent retail experiences.
“I have a similar experience, but at an upper-level jewelry store in Raleigh,” said Mame Johnston. “My friend and I walked into this establishment and were summarily dismissed by staff and never asked if we needed any assistance. This was about 35 years ago and I’ve never returned, nor would I.”
Some experiences are much fresher.
“Just yesterday, I tried to buy four bales of pine straw at Lowe’s,” said Carroll. “I had to return to the cashier three times to try to get someone to open the trailer and give me the pine straw. No one ever did. I finally flagged down a gentleman that was working on hazardous waste who was able to get the trailer open and help me.”
Pinehurst resident Mary Louise makes a point of calling out good service. “I had the nicest young woman check me out at the Food Lion on U.S. 1,” she said. “This isn’t the Food Lion I normally shop at but I got her name and emailed Food Lion to let them know.
“I agree with you that bad customer service doesn’t get my money. If I get good customer service, I make a habit of sending emails so that person gets the recognition they deserve.”
Finally, Colleen is, at times, fed up with the state of the in-person shopping experience.
“Things have gotten out of line with lack of staffing, thankless check-out experience after spending money in their store while buying groceries, etc.,” she said.
We all work hard for our money. And with as expensive as things have become these days, a little customer service goes a long way to making you and your business valued.
Contact editor John Nagy at (910) 693-2507 or john@thepilot.com.
There are definitely two sides to the story. Immagine being treated like a slave who can't do anything right. Sales people are tired of being dumped on by people who are unhappy with their lives and blame them for not having the right size, color, etc..... I make it a point to be the first one to say hello and am graciously appreciative when they help. Weather it's on the dreadful help-line trying to get something fixed or in store, people are so appreciative when you treat them well.
