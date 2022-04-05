Reading about the apartment development proposed along U.S. 1 in Southern Pines, I was struck by the mismatch between the desires of residents and the resultant outcome. I was mystified by the fact that the neighbors had, in the past, sought a rezoning of the property to Office Services (OS), which actually allows the very apartments they opposed.
So I reviewed this property’s history beginning when my tenure as town manager was coming to a close. In the early 2000s, our planning department received its first inquiry about whether the existing zoning allowed an automobile dealership on that site. Upon hearing about that potential use, I realized that such a use could prove problematic, given its location relative to adjoining residences.
Consequently, I told the Town Council of the inquiry at a meeting and asked if members had any concerns about that use. The council at that time did not have any concerns with an automobile dealership on that site. As a result, nothing was initiated to address such a use.
Subsequently, the dealership use was pursued by the landowner. Neighboring residents then sought a rezoning of the property to OS and the dealership use was effectively stopped.
A new owner of the site has pursued a multi-family complex on the site, which was opposed by the neighbors. But why would they oppose a use allowed under the zoning district that they themselves had requested? Well, it turns out that during a comprehensive rewrite of the town’s Unified Development Ordinance during the interim period, the OS district had been changed to include multi-family complexes as a permitted use. They only required a special-use permit to move forward.
While there may have been some valid reasons to make the change relative to other sites in town zoned OS, it is likely that the neighbors who had pursued the OS rezoning were not intimately following every change being proposed in the UDO rewrite and did not see the impact that the change would have on the U.S. 1 site.
And a key impact was that issuing a special-use permit requires a quasi judicial process in which the council must consider evidence submitted by qualified experts.
The council under this process cannot simply respond to local residents’ concerns and turn down a project. When a use is allowed with a special-use permit, the applicant is at a decided advantage relative to local residents who often do not understand the process and cannot afford to hire expensive experts like wealthy developers can.
We recognized this disadvantage after working with the original UDO during the 1990s. The planning department and I recommended the removal of many of the uses that required quasi judicial processes in order to avoid just the type of situation that has occurred with the U.S. 1 site. Unfortunately, the revised UDO continues to have uses which require these quasi judicial processes, which makes it difficult for the council to respond to local residents’ concerns.
Another way that local residents are disadvantaged in the land use approval process relates to staff recommendations. Throughout my career, the planning staff, everywhere I worked, made recommendations to the council on specific developer proposals. They would use their professional expertise and experience with the local community to make explicit recommendations to the council as to whether to approve or disapprove a developer proposal. They were, in essence, the local residents’ qualified experts in every land use case considered by the council.
Unfortunately for the residents of Southern Pines, at some point after I left the town, the council instructed the staff to stop making recommendations on whether to approve or disapprove developer proposals.
So instead of simply listening to the staff’s recommendation and deciding to do something else, the council at that time decided that it did not even want to hear it. I find this so ironic, because one of the fundamental responsibilities of any town manager and his staff is to make recommendations to the elected officials.
It happens all of the time on all sorts of subjects, not just land use.
And those elected officials are free to make whatever decision they choose regardless of whatever the staff might recommend. Why an elected official would not want to simply hear the staff’s recommendation on land uses is beyond me. And why subsequent councils continue this silencing is equally perplexing.
Neither this nor quasi judicial processes are to the benefit of local residents. Only developers benefit. Maybe that is the intent.
Kyle Sonnenberg, a Southern Pines resident, served as town manager from 1988 to 2004 and retired after a three-decade career in city management in three states.
