The coronavirus pandemic — one day — will be done. Science will toss it onto the heap of history, whether by vaccine or therapeutic relief.
But a far more important institution has faced its existential reckoning and could very well be gone for good: the snow day.
Grumble about it if you must, but even the most curmudgeonly snowphobes among us have a fondness somewhere in their ice cube-cold hearts for the snow day. Just say the words “snow day” and you think of, what? Cozy socks, slightly damp from a tromp through the accumulation? Hot cocoa and TV binging? Family board games? Mom or Dad trundling wood inside to spark up a fire? The smell of cookies baking in the kitchen?
Even if the only snow day memories you can conjure include power outages and kerosene cooking, you know it meant something else we all secretly coveted: a day off.
No school. No work. No need to fire up the car in the dead of winter while the sun was still below the horizon. Can’t get out? Bus can’t come get you? Whelp, looks like a snow day. And one snow day usually begat a second day, because what good self-respecting winter storm couldn’t conjure up just enough icy mayhem to warrant a second day of transportational caution, even if the hearty among us scoffed at such worry.
No school. No work. No sweat.
Sadly, the coronavirus may have seen to the demise of this tradition. As surely as it birthed the concept of “social distancing” and elbow bumps for greetings, the global pandemic has also rendered immaterial the fact that, if homebound, we surely could not “attend” school or do work.
We are done with excuses. Now, so long as there is Wi-Fi, there can be work to do. And even if the power does blink and go off for a period of time, there is yet another coronavirus-spawned “solution:” asynchronous learning. We can simply “time shift” the social studies lesson or that work PowerPoint until Duke Energy gets us up and running.
Groan, moan, don sackcloth and ashes if you must, but you’re not getting away with a “snow day” excuse anymore. We are too good, too experienced, too efficient at remote work to ever let this little problem stand in our way again.
So a little Netflix binging in our PJs while hanging out in the family room? Not while there’s Zoom.
“We said, ‘Wow this could really be a solution for us for snow days in the future,” Robb Malay, a school superintendent in New Hampshire, recently told The New York Times. Who knew they even HAD snow days in New Hampshire?
Snow days, I submit, are welcome respites in our daily lives, a chance to break from the monotony and mayhem of our normal lives. It is a pause, a time for us all to take a break and bask in the beauty of snowfall and ice crystal formations. For us all, as the Pet Shop Boys sang, to enjoy the silence.
The coronavirus has upended our world. We have become far too efficient — far too resourceful — it would seem, for our own good. One of the best things we can do for ourselves, for our creativity as humans, is nothing at all. A break, a pause, restorative downtime — that’s a snow day.
And if a few Netflix movies get watched and cookies get baked in the process, well then OK.
I will not miss the coronavirus when it goes, but secretly there was, in those early days, a certain deliciousness to it before it really grew into such a threatening menace.
Admit it: How many times did you say, “It’s like a snow day.” It was. And now it’s not. And not even a snow day will be a snow day any longer.
