BY DARLIND DAVIS
Special to The Pilot
A friend recently sent me a Maya Angelou poem about growing older and the wisdom it brings.
For me, it brought back some pleasant recollections. Angelou relates some very thoughtful phrases, but I like the last:
“I’ve learned that whenever I decide something with an open heart,
I usually make the right decision.
I’ve learned that even when I have pains,
I don’t have to be one.
I’ve learned that every day you should reach out and touch someone.
People love a warm hug, or just a friendly pat on the back.
I’ve learned that I still have a lot to learn.
I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
Early in my career, I was asked to organize a state substance abuse prevention conference. Colleagues and I energized our little gray cells to think of who we could get to be the best keynote. Poet Maya Angelou was already a well-known poet and writer. Her autobiography, “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” was a bestseller. She would later become more recognizable when she read her original poem at President Bill Clinton’s inauguration.
We thought we wouldn’t even be able to make contact, but we moved ahead. She lived in Winston-Salem, where she held the Reynolds Professorship at Wake Forest University and was very sought after on the speaker’s tour. The fact that we were co-sponsored by Zeta Phi Beta, a predominantly Black sorority, certainly helped. Everyone in our planning group was ecstatic when she accepted.
Registrations rolled in at a frenetic pace. Since this was the first of what would become an annual conference, it was gratifying to see a burgeoning level of participation — largely due to the presence of this incredible woman.
We all delved into reading her books. Her struggles that she and her brother endured unfolded in a most natural style, unfolding a beautiful philosophy of courage, hope and pride.
The conference was imminent, and her assistant called to say that Ms. Angelou would like me to come to her hotel and spend a few hours with her. More than flabbergasted, I readied for this meeting, which was designed to help her understand our audience and to run through the logistics. Doe-eyed as I entered her suite, she immediately put me at ease.
She was very tall, 6 feet for sure. The countenance of her face was soft and inviting. Her manner was very kind, a perfect Southern lady. I will never forget that day.
We talked and talked. She absorbed the information on the participants and our mission. Having read her books, I knew the subject of battling addiction was familiar due to the prominence of the issue in her family. Her brother fought it for many years and it was heartbreaking to her.
Maya Angelou was fantastic as our keynote speaker. She had no notes and spoke from her heart and soul. She praised the group for its commitment to changing the cycle of addiction, which we all desperately needed. The packed crowd was awed, humbled and celebratory. For all the people who were different in culture, age, race and educational background, we were all “one” during that hour, a message much needed today.
When her message concluded, she came down the middle aisle to the rear of the auditorium. That sealed the event because we felt close to her and absorbed her energy.
I was surprised that she was so overwhelmed by giving the speech, that her assistant was required to hold her arm as she walked out. My job was to conclude our program, and so I joined her to escort her back to her suite. I had no knowledge of how exhausting it can be to give yourself in this manner, and to still require a great deal of time to recover from it.
She has unfortunately departed this life but has given us a contribution unmatched by few. Oh, that I had lived to be there that day.
She wrote in “Wouldn’t Take Nothing for my Journey Now”:
“The plague of racism is insidious, entering into our minds as smoothly and quietly and invisibly as floating airborne microbes enter into our bodies to find lifelong purchase in our bloodstreams.”
But she later concluded that chapter in a poem ending with the repetitive statement: “We are more alike, my friends, than we are unalike. We are more alike, my friends, than unalike.”
Darlind Davis is a writer from Pinehurst and proud member of Zeta Phi Beta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.