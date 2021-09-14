The recent decision to remove the 131-year-old Robert E. Lee memorial statue from Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., raises observations from history.
During the 200 years before Christ in the Roman Empire, people who couldn’t understand Hebrew were introduced to the Old Testament for the first time. Thanks to a Greek translation called the “Septuagint,” now everyone could read about Creation and the Garden of Eden, Noah and the Flood, Moses and the Exodus, David and Bathsheba, etc.
Imagine the import of reading these stories in a language you could understand. But, everyone could also read about Lot’s daughters, the sin of Sodom, the rape of Dinah, David and Bathsheba, i.e. incest, immorality, genocide, adultery, murder, plus many other stories the Jews might have thought scandalous to the Gentiles and embarrassing to themselves.
Why not just leave them out? This would have been a once-and-only opportunity to purge Hebrew Scripture of these unpleasant, if not humiliating, stories from Jewish history, that everyone could now read.
But they left them in. These stories were retained because they happened. They are a part of the history of God’s chosen people — the good, the bad and the ugly — giving us the opportunity to remember, and not repeat, the mistakes and sins of those who lived before us.
I’ll always remember as a teenager visiting the First Baptist Church in Beaufort, S.C., where, in the balcony, there were metal rails attached to the backs of the pews. Historically, before the church members’ slaves were liberated and still sequestered in the balcony on Sundays, they were shackled to these rails to prevent them from escaping during the service.
Imagine the irony of hearing preached the freedom in Christ’s saving grace while chained to a pew. Even so, as a teenager, I thought it was to their credit that the church retained the rails as a reminder of the inhumanity they had been capable of inflicting on their fellow Christians.
I spent the summer of 1999 in South Africa as an Episcopal seminarian studying the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Several miles off the coast of Cape Town is Robbin Island, formerly a prison camp under the apartheid regime. Nelson Mandela was there for 18 years with other political prisoners.
When apartheid was dismantled in 1992, this island, with its picturesque view of Cape Town surrounded by mountains, would have been a prime location for real estate development. To their credit, the new government decided to make it a museum, dedicated to preserving the memory of humanity’s inhumanity to each other, and the courage of Mandela and others that eventually prevailed.
A few years ago, I visited the World War II museum in Nuremburg, Germany, situated next to the former Nazi parade and rally grounds. While there, I noticed that half the people at the museum were German schoolchildren, required to see what their predecessors had done to those who were considered less than human.
Also preserved in Europe are the Nazi concentration and death camps of Auschwitz, Treblinka and others. Apparently the Germans believe that in remembering the past, the horror of genocide may not happen again, at least not there.
Considering recent events concerning the preservation of our nation’s memories, and the accompanying debate that reflects our current social and political polarization, it’s fair to say that remembering the virtues and vices of the past isn’t always easy, for anyone.
That leaves the following question: Are we going to make it easier — or harder — for us and future generations to remember and learn the lessons of the past?
The Rev. Dr. John R. Jacobs is senior pastor at The Village Chapel in Pinehurst.
