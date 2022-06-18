This Father’s Day will be the first in my 65 years that I will not have a father present to celebrate, as my dad passed in January. While I felt a profound loss, little did I know how much my father meant to others until I started calling them.
I called my cousin, Chrissie. She was born and started growing up long before I came into my dad’s life.
Unbeknown to me, my dad was a hero to her. He treated this little girl like a real person and not just a little kid. Chrissie said that Dad was always so kind to her and cared about her deeply. She described her time with Dad as a magical time in her life. She could always talk to him about anything. He empowered her.
Chrissie said she thought he could do no wrong and she fully expected to marry him some day. She was quite disappointed when Dad brought his soon-to-be bride home to meet the family.
Chrissie said that even though the subsequent decades kept them apart, “he’s always been with me and he still lives in my heart.”
And what a stunning revelation this was for me. The same loving kindness that I had experienced as his son not only was extended to this little girl, but it had such a profound impact on her that she cherished that time even 75 years later.
My dad had shown that same love and caring to Mom throughout their 65 years together. Even as he experienced his last tribulation of dementia, whenever I would take him on a ride, he worried about leaving Mom alone. This concern reflected a lifetime of love that stayed with him until the end.
That lifetime together became a lifetime of raising and guiding three very different boys through all that life had in store for them.
Dad enabled each of us to be whomever we wanted to be. He encouraged us in our endeavors and supported us as we forged our own pathways ahead. He modeled loving kindness.
And he fully embraced our greatest adventure as we too started families. Whenever he visited us in Southern Pines, he would take over picking up our son, Eric, and his friend, David Jannone, from preschool and stopping on the way back for some beef jerky. To this day, David still calls him Grandpa Don.
Dad also maintained friendships that endured throughout the years even as life became more difficult.
Another person I called following Dad’s passing related how kind it had been for him to go to the facility where her parents ended up living and then take them on a day’s outing. That day brought so much joy to her mom.
Dad’s inherent concern for other people had a huge impact on me and my career. Over the years, I listened as Dad talked about the people he worked with. He always spoke of them with respect and acknowledged their important contributions to the success of the factory that he ran.
Even in segregation-era Virginia, I will always remember that, to Dad, the African American woman who ran the cafeteria was “Mrs. Baker,” referring to her with respect and due deference to her abilities and contribution to the organization.
This example that Dad set in his career probably had the biggest impact on how I managed during my career. Treating people like my dad treated people was my lodestar in each and every year and in each and every city that I managed. Nothing was more important to me than that. I can only hope that I was able to emulate the respect and caring that he showed the people he worked with. If I was able to do that, then my career as a manager was a success.
And that word — ”success” — describes my dad’s life, not in material terms but where it really matters: in the hearts of his family, friends and co-workers. Dad was successful in showing and sharing his love with all of them.
I was reminded at the end of his life that his fatherly love was actually a love for all of God’s people. Even in death he continued to teach me about what is most important in life: love freely given. So this Father’s Day I will continue to celebrate in spirit my father and all fathers like him; men who emulate our divine Father’s love for all of His creation. A love we need now more than ever.
Kyle Sonnenberg, a Southern Pines resident, served as town manager from 1988 to 2004 and retired after a three-decade career in city management in three states.
