This is adapted from a column that appeared in The Pilot in December of 1999. I was half-grown before I learned that reindeer have standard, regulation hooves. I had pictured them with soft little cat feet.
After all, didn’t we always sing, “Up on the housetop, reindeer paws …”?
Then there was Mary, Mother of Jesus. Through most of my years at Eugene Field Grade School in Carthage, Missouri, I imagined her as a pleasingly plump little thing. Why else would we always sing of her as a “round young virgin”?
As for the Wise Men who showed up with presents for the holy infant, so tender and mild — well, they were a grim and dreary lot, probably clinically depressed. All I had to go on was the lugubrious, minor-key atmosphere created in that downer of a Christmas dirge, “We Three Kings.” Their homeland sounded pretty dismal, too. What kind of a name is “Orientar”?
I remember discussing some of this same stuff many years ago, when I worked in Shelby. Among those who responded was a local woman who had grown up thinking there was something holy about that pleasant Cleveland County town. She had taken her cue from the doxology they recited in church: “Glory to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Ghost, as it was in the beginning, is now, and ever Shelby. World without end, amen.”
Responding to that exchange, another resident of that town confessed that he had spent his young years laboring under the impression that God’s first name was Howard. (“Our Father, who art in heaven, Howard be thy name.”)
As to that “round young virgin,” a friend said he had put an entirely different childhood spin on “Silent Night.” They thought the story included a Falstaffian character known as Round John Virgin.
As children, most of us are in trouble a good part of the time when it comes to understanding some of the arcane, esoteric things we are called upon to memorize at such a tender age. We process them through the word-recognition system built into our little mental computers and come up with the best interpretation we can.
Another friend once shared with me the version of “Away in a Manger” that she had overheard her young son singing. I still laugh out loud when I think of the way the substitution of one little word turns the whole peaceful manger scene upside down: “The cattle are loading, the baby awakes. …”
Speaking of cattle: My maternal grandfather raised registered Jerseys. One of them, a record milk producer, had a fancy registered name but went by the unflattering barn name of “Wee-Wee.” I know the following seems far-fetched. But as a very young child, I had the idea that this cow somehow figured in one of the more obscure verses of “Jingle Bells.” You may remember the verse, which had to do with the horse pulling the sleigh: “He got into a drifted bank, and Wee-Wee got upsot.”
It’s not just Christmas verses.
I’m sure it says something about my religious upbringing that I recall only one detail from the confirmation classes I once took in Grace Episcopal Church back in Missouri. That was the priest’s injunction to us kids that we speak very distinctly when saying the Lord’s Prayer, lest it come out sounding like “Lead a snot into temptation.”
Secular patriotic songs and recitations offered pitfalls of their own. I thought for years that there was a word “forespacious,” meaning wide and magnificent. As in: “Oh, beautiful, forespacious skies. …”
Or take the Pledge of Allegiance. How many of us ever got that one exactly right? As a first-grader, I thought the thing started off with a verb pronounced by some like “plejallegiance” and ended (they didn’t add the “under God” part until later) with a reference to that mysterious parallel universe known as “one nation, invisible.”
I need some fresh material here. Please send me yours, Dear Reader. If you do, I’ll thank you, as I once heard a child say, “from my bottom to my heart.”
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at bouser@email.unc.edu.
