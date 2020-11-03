As we are all keenly aware of by now, the bitter partisanship we suffer from at present is working to make people accept exaggerations and outright falsehoods simply because they tend to support their own political biases.
In doing so, we are refusing to think for ourselves and allowing — perhaps even inviting — a kind of manipulation that fuels a deeper and more toxic divide among us.
Often we simply assume that each side has its own “reality” and we must choose which we accept. That’s simply not the case. Many of the issues that we care deeply about are, in fact, easily measurable statistically, if you take the time to look. And when you do so, you may find surprisingly that there is actually little difference between administrations and parties in some of the issues that mean the most.
For example, it is easy to say that one party — or one of the candidates — has underperformed in stewarding the economy or will run it into the ground. However, there are indicators like stock market levels and the unemployment rate that can be verified as of any date you wish, via the internet and government statistics.
For example, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, a major economic indicator, was at 7,949 when Obama and Biden took office on Jan. 20, 2009. When they left office on Jan. 20, 2016, it was at 19,827. That’s a gain of 11,338 points representing a 149 percent gain.
The Dow Jones rose from that 19,827 when Trump and Pence took office to a high of 29,500 points — a gain of 9,673 points or a 48 percent gain — during one term. Granted, the Index has fallen since that high, but in fairness, COVID has a lot to do with that and whether the current administration can fairly be held responsible for that is certainly debatable.
So it appears that both Joe Biden and Donald Trump have done well by that indicator, and indeed most stock market analysts and publications like Forbes indicate that one of the candidates is not necessarily preferable to the other. Each has plausible upside and downside as well.
As for the unemployment rate, it was at 7.6 percent on Jan. 20, 2009, when Obama/Biden took office and 4.8 percent on Jan. 20, 2016, when they left, an improvement of 2.8 percentage points.
Under Trump/Pence, the unemployment rate dropped from 4.8 percent to a low of 2.2 percent at one point, an improvement of 2.6 percentage points. Again, that statistic is markedly different now, but seen in the light most favorable to the present administration, they were doing extremely well prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
Again, both candidates have a good record based on that indicator and thus cannot realistically claim superiority or, indeed, any particular advantage over the other. However, that isn’t how they describe it, and our “news” sources are quick to broadcast and take sides regarding each candidate’s false claims about the other’s record of perceived ineptitude in dealing with the economy.
Similarly, while the president accuses Obama and Biden of kicking the door wide open to illegal aliens and Biden postures himself as one friendly to those seeking a better life in our country, the facts show both positions to be misleading at best.
The Obama/Biden administration averaged 383,307 deportations per year, compared to the Trump/Pence administration’s average of 275,725 deportations per year so far.
The Trump administration would have you believe that the Democratic Party and Biden embrace socialism and far-left policies. However, the reality is that although several Democratic candidates espoused some fairly radical views during the primaries, those candidates were soundly rejected by the majority of Democrats in favor of the more moderate Biden. So neither Biden nor Democrats in general embrace any dramatic shift toward socialism. Inflammatory statements to the contrary are just more hyperbole with no substance or factual basis.
Although there are other important though less objective issues that voters care about, we could fairly conclude that the measurable evidence strongly suggests — if not proves — that the performance and records of the two candidates on many of the most important issues are not measurably different. It follows that the parties are not as different as we might be goaded into thinking.
I believe that mainstream media want us to believe that we are fundamentally different because of our political preferences. Why? Because they are commercial entities dependent on viewership to sell their commercial time and turn a profit.
So what do they do? They poke the bear. They emphasize and exaggerate even minor differences in policy and look for statements, issues and conflicts to hype whenever possible.
It is an ugly tactic designed to keep folks glued to their televisions, their computers, and their print sources, most of which are so biased that it is ridiculous to refer to them as “news” or “journalism.”
Why is it so hard to find news sources that are objective? Simply put, they don’t sell anymore. That’s not what the consumers want, regardless of what they say. But we might want to take a step back from the commercial-media-induced mayhem. Take a deep breath.
Despite constant political and media efforts to whip you into a frenzy, the reality is: The sky is not falling.
Your life will likely not change much as a result of who is elected. COVID will not disappear overnight. The economy will not rebound or fall dramatically as a result of the election. And unemployment will not increase or decrease dramatically because of who is elected — regardless of what the media claims or the politicians promise or predict. History and the numbers don’t lie.
Bob Bierbaum is a Moore County educator and attorney.
Ask the Democrat members of the MCS school board who just got the boot. Big changes coming to education in Moore County. The best solution is school choice and universal vouchers combined with consequences for poor academic results and over-spending for MCS government schools.
