It finally happened last week: Standing guard at the Pearly Gates, St. Peter let in a Red Devil.
In St. Peter’s defense, the Red Devil likely wore an impish grin, thrust out his hand and in his gravelly voice said, “It’s a pleasure to meet you. I’m Johnny Burns.”
For the better part of his 74 years, before slipping away quietly at home last Sunday evening, Moore County — and Abderdeen in particular — had no finer ambassador than Johnny Burns.
Kind, courtly, rock-ribbed, true-believing, Sunday School-preaching, Scoutmaster-teaching, family-loving, Carolina Tar Heel-cheering, Board of Education-serving — you couldn’t have too many compound modifiers for Johnny Burns.
You could run out of adjectives before you’d run out of Johnny Burns, a banker and businessman and community builder who sat in his corner glassed-in office there at the corner of Broad Street and New York Avenue and waved to everyone, regardless if he was on the phone or meeting with a client. And when you came into the bank, Johnny would often pop out and greet you before you got to the teller — and the front door was a lot closer to the teller than Johnny.
Not long after I moved here 10 years ago, Johnny stopped by the office and made me — made me — promise to let him drive me around and show me the sights.
And so came the day when we climbed into his Lexus sedan, as clean as though it’d just rolled out of the Par 3 Carwash. We rolled smoothly through the streets of Aberdeen, where Johnny relived his boyhood days and exploits in vivid detail. We talked about the old historic Bethesda Presbyterian Church, of which he was a loyal lifelong member. “Us little boys would ring the bell,” he reflected.
Then we drove by the old Aberdeen train station, which did double duty as a museum for the old Aberdeen High School. Johnny — class of 1965 — was a star quarterback on the football team, leading them to a state championship and a 12-0 record. His letterman’s jacket hangs in the museum next to a trophy replica Johnny rebuilt. That was the year the Red Devils beat their arch rivals, the Southern Pines Blue Knights, 58-7. There’s a football in the museum with the score painted on it. Johnny still remembered individual plays.
Johnny never stopped being quarterback. The quarterback is a true servant leader: He calls the play but then he hands the ball off or throws it to someone else, allowing them to shine. And after the big touchdown, the quarterback is the one running down the field, waving his arms for everyone to join him in celebrating.
“I would consider him a pillar not only of the community but of any organization he was part of,” said his cousin Davis Clark. “He was the quarterback of anything he was ever involved with.”
That was Johnny. As a UNC graduate with a business degree, he could have gone to make his fortune elsewhere. Instead he returned to the home team. Johnny was one of the first teachers at the new Pinecrest High School.
He went on to become a local banker. In 45 years, he helped open more businesses and put more people in homes than perhaps anyone else locally.
That day in the car, driving around southern Moore County, Johnny spoke of the importance of family and community. He didn’t recite his resume — he never bragged and blushed when someone would try to assemble a partial list of accomplishments — but it was obvious he spoke from a position of authority and service.
Johnny is the only person in Moore County to have received both the prestigious junior Builders Cup from the Kiwanis Club of the Sandhills and, last year, Builders Cup. Both awards honor an individual’s work and devotion and “building of community” without expectation of personal gain.
Johnny’s leadership extended from the Aberdeen Jaycees he helped found in 1970 to countless church positions; Scoutmaster and Scouting advocate; almost 50 years of service of Kiwanis; leadership with the United Way, St. Joseph of the Pines, the Chamber of Commerce and the Moore County Historical Association. For good measure, he served two four-year terms on the Moore County Board of Education.
Strong communities are full of strong people, of servant leaders, of quiet and effective quarterbacks whose only desire is to leave things better than he found them. That is us because of Johnny Burns, the Red Devil with the heart of gold.
Contact editor John Nagy at (910) 693-2507 or john@thepilot.com.
