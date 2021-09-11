While the country wrestles with just how much racial history should be included in school curriculums, I decided to reflect on some significant historical gaps in my education.
For example, I did not learn about the Middle Passage until “Roots” (1977) showed how Africans, kidnapped from their ancestral homes, were stacked in ships like firewood and shipped to America.
Nor did I learn that the treatment of slaves, especially the brutal details of family separations, whippings, lynching and casual killings was even worse than depicted in “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.”
I learned instead that slavery was essential to the Southern and Northern economies and the overall prosperity of America. I learned that many slaves were content with their plantation life, and that they often worked for kind and generous white people.
I did not learn the degree to which the KKK coordinated and maintained for many years a reign of terror, depriving freed men of the right to vote, burning down their churches and businesses, driving them from their homes and murdering thousands.
I did not learn that Reconstruction governments under President Ulysses S. Grant protected freed men and women, established public education and social welfare institutions for Blacks, secured for them the right to vote, and facilitated the movement of former slaves into business and political careers.
Instead, my textbooks featured “Reconstruction Revisionism” theory (the “Dunning School”), namely that the South was roiled by opportunistic carpetbaggers coming from the North profiteering off a destabilized and suffering South.
I learned nothing about the New York City Draft Riots of 1863. Mobs of mostly Irish immigrants “assaulted any Black person they saw on the street,” ransacked and burned their homes, looted their stores, set fire to the four-story Colored Orphan Asylum, lynched dozens of Black men and then brutally mutilated their dead bodies. The death toll may have been as high as 1,200.
I also did not learn that many stable, prosperous Black communities were destroyed through the combined efforts of wealthy and powerful white businessmen, political allies, and often, former Confederate soldiers.
In Colfax, Louisiana (1873), a white mob massacred between 62 and 81 Black citizens. Contesting the results of the 1872 election, the mob chased newly elected Black office holders to a local courthouse, which they set on fire, shooting anyone who tried to escape. The white citizens then took power.
In Wilmington, N.C. (1898) a white supremacy campaign mobilized a mob of 2,000 white men who overthrew the legitimately elected local Fusionist biracial government in Wilmington. Dozens of Black people were murdered, their homes and their prosperous neighborhood reduced to ashes. The mob claimed that their “‘whiteness’ eclipsed the legal citizenship, individual rights and equal protection under the law that Black Americans were guaranteed under the Fourteenth Amendment.”
The 1921 Tulsa Massacre was the single worst incident of racial violence in American history. City officials “had conspired with the mob of white citizens …” and mounted a ground and air attack that destroyed more than 35 square blocks of what was then called the “Black Wall Street.” As many as 300 Black people were killed, 10,000 routed from their homes, and property damage estimated as the current equivalent of $32.65 million.
These massacres received minimal press coverage, and what press they did receive blamed “negro rioters.”
Winston Churchill, paraphrasing George Santayana, said in a speech before Parliament, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” True enough. But here, significant events from America’s racial past have been deliberately wiped from the public record and historical memory. This memory void has had the effect of enabling repetition of similar violence, generation after generation.
Now that the ghosts of our racist past have risen, thanks to persistent critical inquiry and iPhone cameras, we need finally to learn their lesson: Stop the repetition. Face the truth and deal with it.
Suppression in any form of human behavior is counterproductive. Denying that problems exist only drives them deeper and further from our consciousness, making them ever more difficult to solve. Will learning the truth further divide the races? Make people “hate America”? Or will it, rather, set us free, set us free to deal honestly with our racial issues in meaningful and constructive ways?
I didn’t learn about any of the above-mentioned racial events when I was in school. If I had, the details would not have made me hate all white people or hate my country. It would have reinforced what I was learning in my religious studies — that all of us are capable of evil, of sinfulness. But we can be forgiven and redeemed, if we confess and change our behavior.
Every nation in history has been tainted by moral stains, just as all human beings have done shameful things in their lives. Why deny it? Don’t most of us try to learn from our mistakes, to be better people?
So too our nation should learn from an honest encounter with its troubled racist past. We cannot do that, however, if we suppress existentially significant moments in our history, in our everyday lives, and in our schools.
