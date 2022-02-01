Remember the big winter storm of 2000?” I heard somebody asking somebody else in The Country Bookshop the other day.
Do I ever.
Indeed, the blizzard that hit the Northeastern U.S. so hard this last weekend — coming just a couple of weeks after the ice storm that caused more power outages in Moore County than in just about the rest of the state combined — has brought back a lot of extra-chilling memories from 22 years ago.
That epic disaster also hit Moore harder than almost anyplace else in the state at the time, which is almost enough to make folks around here start feeling a bit paranoid.
“If the never-to-be-forgotten Blizzard of 2000 was a meteorological A-bomb,” I wrote in an aftermath column, “Moore County was surely its Ground Zero. Indeed, we who live here may never be able to think of this mellow, temperate, benign resort area in quite the same terms again. Now it has a nasty edge to it — like a seemingly friendly cat that lashes out and scratches you to the bone while you’re stroking its tummy.”
As if that weren’t enough, our immediate neighborhood — here on Weymouth Road in Southern Pines — was among the very last to have its power restored. And this was during a week when the temperature never rose above the freezing point and often hovered far lower. I’ll never forget the near-desperation that began to overtake us as three dark and frigid nights turned into four and a fifth loomed.
In fact, though, I imagine our family was better off than many of our fellow residents here in town. Partly as a result of having moved here just three years earlier after the crazy Moscow stay that I had imposed on wife Brenda and daughter Kate, we had a lot of warm clothing on hand. Because I had been a camper, we also had some sleeping bags, a motley collection of candles, and a Coleman lantern with a supply of white gas to feed it.
Most important of all, as I wrote, we had a fireplace — “though we had never used it and it had to be unsealed and given a thorough inspection. (That meant peering up the flue with a flashlight and not seeing any obvious holes or bird nests.) And we had inherited from the previous owner a good-sized stack of firewood outside — though the logs were rotten and soggy and had to be dug out of the snow and broken free from their icy incrustations during dreaded periodic excursions outside.”
Though that kind of fire was not nearly as clean or convenient as the gas log set that saw us through those couple of dark nights a few days ago, it became our lifesaver.
Once it had grudgingly sprung to life, I wrote, “that fire became our constant, sleep-depriving obsession. Not only did it keep us relatively toasty as we huddled around it day and night, but it also helped keep the whole house just barely warm enough to prevent the pipes from freezing in distant bathrooms when nighttime temperatures outside sank as low as 13 degrees.”
You may wonder: Why didn’t we just jump in the car and drive somewhere else where they had power? The answer: We couldn’t. We were all trapped by the foot or two of icy snow that, at least for the first night or two, rendered the streets and roads impassable. After a day or two, a friend’s parents were able to pick Kate up and take her back to their warm house to stay, but that kind of thing just wouldn’t work for us.
For one thing, there were the pets. Every day darkened into what we came to think of as a Three Dog Night, though one of them was a cat. All of them normally spent a lot of time outside. “But now they were all inside around the clock, smelling up the place and always seemingly lying somewhere where you tripped over them in the dark.” And they occasionally had to be coaxed and pushed out into the snow to do their thing.
As a fifth dark and frozen night approached, we broke down and finagled a motel room in a part of town that had power. But no sooner had we checked in than the word went out that our neighborhood had lit up again.
“When we returned freshly showered and walked through the rooms of our now oddly warm and brightly lighted home,” I wrote, “we marveled at the things we encountered: a pile of cold ashes here, dirty dishes there, a hatchet, candle wax dripped on the floor, soiled clothes in the corner, muddy animal tracks in the kitchen.”
Our nightmare was over. But I shudder to think how many are now being experienced by our fellow Americans up in the Northeast.
(If you have any unusual or dramatic recollections of your own from our local crisis of 22 years ago, please let me know, so I might be able to share them with our readers in a future column.)
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at bouser@email.unc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.