One would not normally look at spring as a season of harvest. But that is exactly how I think about this month ahead and into June, as we take in the abundance of that most precious of plantings: our children.
Now is when we begin to see the results of what we have sown. Our work has been continuous — “Will this never end?” we beseech — and yet here we are, seeing the results from those countless sideline Saturdays; the dawn drives to school for practice; the evening screaming matches about hateful teachers and their “unreasonable” expectations; the quiet calm that follows when screaming kids wear themselves out and fall asleep on the sofa, textbooks flopped open on their laps; the nervous waiting for test results and college applications and scholarship interviews. It is a bounty that could choke the mightiest of combines.
Over these next six weeks, we will savor so many of our children’s achievements. We will celebrate college acceptances, military academy appointments, scholarship winners. We will launch new graduates into the “real world,” commission new apprentices and be pretty impressed by the scope of it all.
These past two years have taught us that educating a child is no simple task, and not something one person alone can accomplish. As parents, we take much of the credit, but we didn’t put in all the labor. Teachers, camp counselors, youth ministers, coaches — they, too, all had a hand in what our children have grown into.
The early results are already coming in. In recent weeks, Pilot staff writer Mary Kate Murphy told us about North Moore High School senior Molli Smith, who landed not one but two of the highest scholarships one can win in North Carolina. She netted both a University of North Carolina Morehead-Cain Scholarship and the equally exalted Park Scholarship at N.C. State. She chose the latter.
Having one N.C. State Park Scholar is impressive. Moore County has two; Union Pines senior Nathan Auman learned last month that he, too, won a Park Scholarship.
North Moore, Moore County’s smallest high school, is celebrating another big win. Senior Brian Loza received a place in the UNC Charlotte Levine Scholars Program. The all-inclusive scholarship is that school’s equivalent of the Morehead-Cain and Park.
These scholarships all offer a full-ride and a ton of additional perks around travel and study. They are the holy grail of college scholarships.
Down at Pinecrest High School in Southern Pines, we learned this past week that four of its rising seniors had won coveted admission into the UNC School of the Arts in Winston-Salem for their final year. It is the nation’s oldest public arts conservatory and exceedingly challenging to gain acceptance.
For context, it is rare to ever have one student picked. Pinecrest will send Brandon Criswell, Brady Biltz, Kara Sparks and Kya Stein.
While we’ve had a fair number of our high school athletes sign with colleges to play sports, few may be more prominent than what Union Pines senior Aiden McCafferty accomplished last month. The standout wrestler accepted a scholarship to N.C. State, whose wrestling program is routinely one of the best programs in the country.
“I started to come to the realization that it would be the smartest decision for me to go there,” he said. “It’s pretty awesome to be at a (Division I) program like that, top-10 in the nation.”
These are just the early returns. We’re in for a bumper crop these next six weeks as we learn more about all these achievements.
It is amazing how strong our children can be and the obstacles they can overcome. Their determination and coping skills these past two years attest to that.
As the parent of a 20- and 15-year-old who have come up through Moore County Schools, I know much through their experiences. All is not sunshine and rainbows. Like any school district, we have problems to address and deficiencies to correct. But are we failing our kids? No, we are not. With every passing year, we only grow richer.
As we see every year at this time, that which started so green and tender turned its face to the sun, roots to the ground and grew strong and true. These precious plantings of ours now nourish us.
Hope, it is said, springs eternal. Spring is hope eternal.
