Two years ago, anticipating the upcoming holiday party season, I bought a midnight blue dinner jacket with silk-like lapels and a skinny black tie.
Then I got sick with what my wife suspiciously believes to be the very first case of coronavirus, which would make me Patient Zero. (Forget that I got no one else sick, or that I hadn’t been to China and had no relationship with bats.)
Anyway, the only fevered moments for me during the 2019 party season were in Urgent Care. And last year there were no holiday parties for anyone. Cheese log consumption dove precipitously. Hickory Farms stock has yet to recover.
This year, the jacket and skinny tie are ready. I’m ready. I think we’re all ready, frankly, to “get back out there” and start experiencing life again.
Perhaps you’ve always been out there, unafraid or defiant of the coronavirus, convinced in whatever way you’ve convinced yourself that the past two years were much ado about little. If COVID has not affected your health, your life or your friends and families, consider yourself blessed, and go buy a lottery ticket with that kind of luck.
The vast majority of us have kept our distance, worn our masks, altered our routines and followed the common sense precautions that come with life in a time of pandemic. These are the folks who have had every COVID vaccine, continue to wear masks diligently, still keep their distance and get nervous in crowded rooms.
I was reminded twice last month of just how locked down much of the world has been — and continues to be. While I was on a short honeymoon trip in New York City, COVID precautions remained in full swing and under strict enforcement. You could not get into a museum or attraction or take a seat in a simple corner coffee shop without showing a picture ID and COVID vaccination card. You were looked at askance if you had no mask, and I saw two low-grade confrontations on the subway between mask adherents and scofflaws.
“Extreme,” you say. But remember the pictures last year of an empty Times Square, an abandoned Wall Street, a darkened Broadway? Eight million people locked down. If avoiding that again means getting a shot and showing a card, they’re all in.
At Thanksgiving, I had the honor of having dinner at my inl-aws’ house with friends of theirs who had just arrived from central Toronto. They’d been shut down even longer, and this was their first experience out, with the exception of urgent errands, in almost two years. They looked relieved and grateful.
By the time I received my second dose of the Moderna vaccine on April 1, I was ready to get back on with life. I was ready to see family again, hug, do things more exciting than perusing produce in Harris Teeter through fogged glasses.
If the price of that has been to show my vaccine card and wear a mask, fine. I have not lived in fear of infection, nor have I reveled in abandon. In the last four months, I have eaten out in countless restaurants; flown on 10 airplanes; spent a week in Washington, D.C.; spent four days in New York; spent a few days in Columbus, Ohio; attended three concerts; and gone to four hockey games in Raleigh.
I shake hands, I hug, I am not always socially distant. I do so knowing I have taken all the responsible precautions — I even received my Moderna booster this past week — and that life is full of risk. I can get hit by a truck crossing Pennsylvania Avenue as easily as I can get the flu or the coronavirus, even though I’m fully vaccinated.
The anti-vaxxers make a big deal that mask wearers and the vaccinated can still get COVID, so why bother with either? Taking the proper measures mitigates risk but doesn’t nullify it. People wearing seat belts still die in accidents, but more survive than die. Parachutes almost always work, but there’s still always a reserve chute.
Risk reduction and responsible behavior are allowing most of us to normalize our lives again. If you like to eat massive cheeseburgers every day and don’t wear your seatbelt in the car and abhor the mask and the needle, that’s on you. Hopefully the emergency room won’t be full of others like you when you need it most.
As for me, I’ve got an evening jacket hanging around and a beautiful bride to squire about. Now, where’s the party?
Contact editor John Nagy at (910) 693-2507 or john@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.