When I moved my family here in 2012, my oldest child was just finishing fifth grade. This coming Friday, she finishes college.
The days are long but the years, short. It doesn’t seem that way when you’re locked in a battle over homework or housework, teaching her how to drive or that life isn’t fair. But then that day comes when it’s time to sit down at the kitchen table for the “Here’s how life really works” talk.
No one in college teaches you the things important for the years ahead: paying bills, fighting for a job, dealing with co-workers on the job, meeting new friends, finding that special partner, putting up with that special partner’s family. It can seem to her like standing at the base of a mountain and looking up at what appears to be a straight vertical climb with few handholds.
It’s been almost 35 years since I was in Loreleigh’s place. Thinking about where and how she goes from here got me thinking about my situation back then and what I’d say — were she inclined to listen.
I was lucky. I entered college knowing I wanted a career in journalism. I had the direction many of my peers lacked, so my four years were focused. I also had a college internship between my junior and senior years that offered to hold an opening for me upon graduation. I had a locked-in job that my peers lacked.
I began my career in the same hometown as my parents. So while I moved into my own place with my own car, I always had a place nearby to fall back on for a hot meal or a holiday. It wasn’t the softest of post-collegiate landings, but it was fairly well cushioned.
Like her peers, Loreleigh doesn’t know what she wants to do or how even to figure that out. She’s passionate about advocacy work and has her mother’s sense of justice and fairness. Graduate or law school will likely come at some point in the future, though not right away.
Maybe she will work in the world of politics or public policy or law or nonprofit advocacy. She knows she wants to be in a big city like Washington, D.C., which certainly suits her path.
But Loreleigh — and all her peers who graduate this month, or in the spring — face a far more daunting challenge than just landing fulfilling and supporting employment. Just as they were forced to adapt to a vastly different application of college during the coronavirus — virtual classes, months away from campus, fewer in-person experiences, masks everywhere — the world is changing on them, and quickly.
When most of us got our first job, we had an office to report to. Jobs are increasingly remote or affixed with “hybrid” schedules that entail only some in-office experience. Her first desk might be her kitchen table.
And technology, powered by the growth of artificial intelligence, is changing the nature of how she’ll do any job. Software programs may dictate more about how she performs that job than any human supervisor ever will.
A proud iPhone owner since 2013, my daughter grew up consuming content on a small screen. She may never own a conventional television. For that matter, given the nature and cost of home ownership, she may never even buy her own home. And while she has Dad’s hand-me-down car for now, she may never buy a gas-powered vehicle of her own.
Loreleigh’s grandfather worked for one employer his entire career, not counting a side gig he dabbled at as a stockbroker in retirement. Her father has worked for three employers. She may work for four or five times that number in her career. Mobility, rather than being “a company woman,” is the way up on the career ladder.
My daughter enters the workaday world with less expectation of privacy or security than ever. Wherever she goes, tailored marketing will beckon her with its beacons. She has lived most of her life online, and her seemingly harmless interactions with the internet have guaranteed that companies know more about her than I do. And it’s a lock that China knows plenty about her, through her enjoyment of Tik Tok.
My daughter is a thoroughly modern young woman, so what perspective could I — born in the 1960s, raised in the 70s, cast to the world in the 80s, a father to two children born in the shadow of terrorism — offer as she moves on to the rest of her life? The world now is substantively different from the one I grew up with — or even raised children in.
I thought and thought for a long time about this — and I had nothing. Actually, not nothing. More like everything — all manner of thoughts, jumbled and disorderly. I couldn’t fold them all together into one beautiful origami-like notion to present.
Until one early morning last week. Sitting in my corner reading chair, it came to me through the small bookcase speaker. Spilling out were the beautiful words of Roland Orzabal, better known as half of the duo Tears for Fears.
“Welcome to your life. There’s no turning back.”
“Everybody Wants to Rule the World” was an incongruously jolly tune for a song that, on its face, was about domination and power and global instability — and what it can wrought. And yet, here was an upbeat melody that seemingly redefined the notion of “saturation” on radio and MTV.
“It’s my own design. It’s my own remorse. Help me to decide. Help me make the most of freedom and of pleasure. Nothing ever lasts forever.”
As those words came at me again, I couldn’t help but think of what Loreleigh faces in these days and weeks and months ahead: the uncertainties that come with not knowing, the joys that come with discovery, the pains that come with realizing.
She will know freedom and pleasure — but that it is as passing as the breeze.
“There’s a room where the light won’t find you. Holding hands while the walls come tumbling down. When they do I’ll be right behind you.”
She will invariably know failure and defeat, moments when she just wants to hide from the world. She will have the pressure of people depending on her. And she will always have her family’s love and support and understanding.
Everybody wants to rule the world, but no one really can. We are masters only of ourselves, and what we make of our place in the world — who we are, what we do, the relationships we have, the examples we set, what we leave behind. That is achievement enough.
So, Loreleigh, welcome to your life. There’s no turning back. Steady as you go.
Contact editor John Nagy at (910) 693-2507 or john@thepilot.com.
