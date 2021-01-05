Carol A. Golly now lives here in Southern Pines. But when she read my Dec. 16 column, headlined “Reindeer, Round Virgins, and God’s First Name,” it reminded her of something that happened when she lived in Florida.
“Born and raised in Naples,” she recalled in an email, “our 5-year-old son began practicing for his holiday school performance. Living in the land of summer rains, tropical storms and hurricanes, he interpreted Santa’s ride as, ‘Oh, what fun it is to ride in one more soakin’ sleigh!’”
After all, what’s a “one-horse open sleigh,” anyway?
Then there was Ed Raliski, of Pinehurst, who — like several other readers — said he grew up thinking God’s first name was Andy. What else was he to conclude from the hymn lyrics, “Andy walks with me, Andy talks with me …”?
(That would have been news to others quoted in the earlier column, who thought God’s first name was Howard: “Our father, who art in heaven, Howard be thy name.”)
Yet another unusual spin on the divine moniker came from Southern Pines resident Sandi Fischer, who remembered hearing about a child who heard it this way: “Our father, who art in heaven, How’dja know my name?” And she recalled a different child who thought that, instead of watching their flocks by night, those shepherds were instead washing their socks.
Sandi added:
“Another story was about a child who was asked to draw a picture of “the Flight to Egypt” by Mary, Joseph and Jesus. … He drew an airplane with four people in it. When the teacher asked who the fourth person was, he said, ‘That’s Pontius the Pilot.’”
Reader Sharon Lowery had this to offer:
“Growing up in the ’50s and ’60s, we only had AM radio in the car. And often, my mom and dad and all of us kids in the back seat would sing as we passed the time. … At Christmastime, we sang carols, of course. For the song ‘Winter Wonderland,’ my sister misinterpreted the lyrics. When it came to the part ‘later on, we’ll conspire, as we dream by the fire,’ she thought the words ‘we’ll conspire’ were instead ‘Wilkin Spider.’”
(Another reader, whose name I didn’t get, told me he thought those words were, “Later on, we’ll perspire.” Which makes more sense. After all, they were dreaming by the fire, weren’t they?)
As for my friend and fellow Emmanuel Episcopal choir member Bob Howell, he shared that as a child, when it came to “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” he used to think the words “With th’angelic host proclaim” were instead somehow, “Bread and jelly hosts proclaim.”
This next one came from reader Gary Orso:
“Loved your article. It brought back a memory from when I was a kid in school back in the 1960s in Fort Lee, N.J. While singing ‘We Three Kings,’ I was so impressed that the neighboring town of Westwood was included in the song: ‘Westwood leading, still proceeding, guide us to thy perfect light.’ Not only were they included, but they were leading! Wow!”
Carol Wadon, of Southern Pines, had this brief offering: “How about ‘Gladly, the cross-eyed bear’?”
Big thanks to all these responders for joining me in trying to provide just a little respite from these otherwise all-too-dismal days. Let’s close on this from Dave Kinney, of Foxfire Village:
“Here are two stories for your archives.
“My nephew, the child of an Irish Catholic father and a Jewish mother, visited my parents one March 17 and wished them a ‘Happy Saint Passover day.’
“And when my older brother learned the Pledge of Allegiance, he started: ‘I led the pigeons to the flag. …’”
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at bouser@email.unc.edu.
