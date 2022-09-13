Pilot reader Marilyn Kane, who now lives in Aberdeen, says she has “just too many wonderful memories” of growing up in the 1950s back in Camden, New Jersey.
Here’s one of them: “At dinner, we all ate at the table in the kitchen and looked at each other and had real conversations.”
Can you imagine that? It’s hard, I know — though it’s exactly what our family did when I was growing up in that same era back in Carthage, Missouri.
Marilyn was one of several readers who responded to my Aug. 31 column, which was headlined “A Few Fond Memories of Some Simpler Days.” She shared a number of other fond recollections of her own.
“So many things have gone away,” she wrote, “like playing hopscotch, jumping rope, sidewalk skating (make sure you have your skate keys so you can unlock the wheels from your shoes), bike riding (sometimes getting lost), going house to house on Halloween (sometimes getting lost then, too), playing house and having make-believe stores.”
Reader Tom Lillie, who now lives in Pinehurst, grew up in Breaux Bridge, a small town in the Cajun country of southern Louisiana. Like so many of us, he misses “the good old days of customer service” that used to prevail at the local level.
“We are no longer dealing with businesses we drive by on the way to work or the grocery store or people who live in the same community,” Tom wrote. “Customer service is now handled by someone miles or continents away at the end of an 800 number or online chat. It’s a new world order when dealing with local problems.”
He cherishes memories like this one from his childhood days:
“Beginning in the fifth or sixth grade, I remember waking up at 5 a.m. and riding my bicycle to church to serve as an altar boy at the 5:30 morning Mass. If I served every morning for an entire week, I was given 50 cents after Mass on Saturday morning. I would ride directly to the bakery across the street and use the money to purchase a chocolate-covered doughnut and an eight-ounce carton of milk. I recall getting change from the transaction.”
So many things have changed so much in the decades since.
For instance, I can clearly remember what used to be involved in making a long-distance phone call, if you could afford one: You had to use your old-fashioned rotary dial to call up a local operator and tell her whom you were trying to contact somewhere else, so that she could then manually proceed to put you through.
Reader Joan Bruno, of Whispering Pines, told me she feels “so blessed” to have grown up in the 1950s — though she regrets not sharing any of my memories of farm life back then.
“I lived in a small town, a suburb of New York City,” she said. “My father worked for the ‘Flying Red Horse.’ (Mobil Oil.) I’m several years older than you, so I remember not only all the attention at the gas station but a price of 19 cents per gallon when I was a young teen.”
Joan treasures memories of things like skating on the sidewalk to reach the home of a friend — or climbing backyard apple trees.
“My mom made applesauce from all the ‘drop apples,’” she said. “We had fun playing stoop ball, hide and seek, red rover, and street baseball. We watched the Yankees play baseball on our black and white TV.”
She added: “Guns were never mentioned. I don’t remember anyone who owned one.”
Hmm. That may have been true in suburban New York City, but it certainly was not the case back in small-town Missouri, where the homes of most if not all of my childhood friends had at least one .22 rifle and/or a single- or double-barrel shotgun leaning up in a corner somewhere.
Of course, that was nothing like the situation in today’s United States — where, according to the latest reports, there are considerably more firearms than people. How’s that for progress?
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at stevebouser@gmail.com.
