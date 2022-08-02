What do we need to do about the often traffic-clogged Pinehurst Traffic Circle? Just ask Pilot reader Tom Hennie.
He advised me to drive up to Charlotte and check out the new continuous-flow intersection of N.C. 16/Brookshire Boulevard and Mount Holly-Huntersville Road, described as the first of its kind in North Carolina.
“It works wonderfully,” he said. “And there is no doubt in my mind that this is what we need here.”
Tom, who lives in Pinehurst, was one of several readers who responded to my July 20 column headlined “Junk the Traffic Circle? Gotta Be a Better Way.” And he made it clear, though in friendly terms, just how strongly he disagreed with my reluctance to see the admittedly overburdened circle replaced with something more modern but less endearing.
“I know what your sentiments are,” he wrote. “I know exactly how previous residents, present residents and people just passing through feel about the now-tenuous circle. But it is not substantial enough to sustain what is coming in the near future, mostly because of what Pinehurst has brought upon itself — more tournaments, more corporations, and making the USGA home here.
“Sometimes we put the cart before the horse, and we have to be careful not to do that again. We all have to give up something, mostly memories about the circle. It has to be changed to continuous-flow for the future of this area. And God help us if we leave it to the next generation to do this!”
Then there’s reader Joan Bruno, of Whispering Pines, who thinks a less drastic solution to the problem — for now, at least — may be just a matter of sustained speed.
“No one knows what to do with that beautiful circle,” she wrote. “Sometimes I fly right through, and other times I’ve had a five-minute wait. However, I vaguely remember, during one of the Pinehurst Opens, the police ‘guiding’ traffic around the circle, and it moved fairly well. My point here is that if everyone maintained a similar speed, around 25 to 29 miles per hour, I think the traffic would circulate better — for now.”
Tomorrow, she acknowledged, is “another subject.”
A card from a reader who identified herself only as “Barbara, Pinehurst, 89 years old” offered a different, two-part solution: “1: Reduce the speed limit to 15 or 20 mph. Use speed bumps if necessary. 2: Change the ‘Yield’ signs to ‘Merge.’”
She explained: “Some individuals see ‘Yield’ as ‘Stop,’ and ‘Merge’ would result in a continuous flow, thus reducing the horrendous backup. … Why not a trial of six months or so? No need to tear up the circle.”
Next was my friend Chris Dunn, executive director of the Arts Council of Moore County, based in Southern Pines. He focused on my astonishment at the state’s estimate that 50,000 vehicles use the circle on an average day.
“I couldn’t get that number out of my mind, so I did some figurin’,” he wrote. “If my math is correct, the state’s figure equates to slightly over one car every two seconds (in and off the circle.) …
“As you state, that figure is astounding, but I also think it’s physically impossible. The only way that MAY be possible is if every car approaching the Traffic Circle were traveling at the same, steady speed (Ha!) and if every car were using the right lanes to go to the very next exit. (Ha! Ha!).”
Even then, Chris theorized, it would take at least two seconds for each car to enter and exit — which, he said, might negate the need for the circle in the first place.
Lastly, reader Jeff Holmquest, of Pinewild, had this brief response to my mention of some of the weird improvised detours I and others have sometimes found ourselves taking to get through or around the circle:
“Regarding your article, I suspect the end result might be that more people might start using your Midland to 15-501 to Memorial Drive to 211 ‘sneak-around,’ one of my favorites. Thanks a lot, buddy. … Just kidding.”
Are you sure?
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at stevebouser@gmail.com.
