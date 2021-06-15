“What if we reinstated some form of the draft?” After asking that question in this space a week ago (or re-asking it, since I had first broached the subject way back in 2004), I hunkered down in expectation of receiving a flood of angrily negative responses.
To my surprise, though, all of the messages that have come in so far (knock wood) have been unexpectedly positive and supportive.
Actually, the very first email that popped up on my screen contemptuously dismissed my thoughts as “asinine,” among other adjectives. But the writer has steadfastly refused my entreaties to be quoted by name.
The next reader I heard from, Southern Pines resident Pat Henderson, tended to come down (mostly) on my side.
“Everyone should be required to serve two years for this country,” he wrote. “The only thing that I do not agree with is that they should serve right out of high school. My thought is that everyone between the ages of 18 and 33 should serve two years for this country. If you had not served by your 33rd birthday, you would lose all voting rights. …
“If everyone served two years after high school, they would have fulfilled their obligation and would probably not want to serve again. If they were given a chance to complete their education, you would have physicians, attorneys, clergy. There are so many things these people could do besides the armed forces.”
Good point. (In fact, I should point out that last week’s column noted that, while the 2004 diatribe had insisted on two years right out of high school, “today, I’d probably offer the option of serving after college graduation.”)
Deborah Salomon, a friend and fellow longtime Pilot columnist, said she believes that service in the military can “do a world of good” in helping young people mature before launching a career or continuing their education.
“If you caught my story about the local guy who appears in the ‘New Age’ Army recruiting video,” she said, “you’ll see that sign-ups are down significantly, so they are trying another approach. I’m sure you know that Israel may be the only country in the world with mandatory conscription for both men and women. You see women in uniform all over the cities, performing all sorts of nonmilitary jobs. Works for them.”
It also works for another acquaintance, Loretta Aldridge of Pinewild, who noted the range of service requirements that various European countries have in place. It would be “wonderful,” she wrote, if the U.S. could also adopt the kind of service guidelines that Germany has.
“That system,” she said, “gives people who do not want college or university a great education and respect, as well as economic security.”
The next person to chime in was Southern Pines neighbor Doug Champion.
“I agree with your idea of national service for everyone,” he wrote. “One or two years after high school for everyone. I disagree with your idea of continuing our ‘all-volunteer’ Army with only volunteers entering the military. There should be a random selection with NO exceptions.
“The child of every senator, House member, staff member or lobbyist MUST have a chance at being drafted. Full stop. The military has to reflect the entire nation, rich and poor. A large standing ‘volunteer’ army is antithetical to our democracy.”
Fred Zinn, of Pinehurst, shared his “experience of a lifetime,” which involved joining the Navy right out of high school in 1944 and serving in the Aleutian Islands for 15 months, living in a tent with five much older men as the Marines prepared to invade Japan from the north. Then came the atomic bombs in the summer of 1945, which prompted a Japanese surrender.
“My wife and I have talked about the real need for young people to have the experience of being in the nation’s service for a period of up to two years,” he said. “It might help to solve some of the problems of our youth today and give them more pride in our country.”
Then there was this from Pinehurst dweller Adriane Gram:
“Being a dinosaur, I thought I was the only person who thought universal military service would be a good solution to a lot of our problems. Racism, for one. And white nationalism for another. Even handicapped young people could stuff envelopes or type. This was a debate topic for me in the early 1950s. You are right. It won’t happen, unfortunately. But thanks for making my day.”
No offense to any other contributors, but Adriane is surely not the only one of us who might be said to qualify as a “dinosaur.” It certainly came as no surprise that no 18-year-olds rushed forth to offer their enthusiastic support.
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at bouser@email.unc.edu.
