Local resident George Griffin and his wife were pleased when his son gave them a high-tech Alexa smart speaker with lightbulbs controlled by voice. But there was a problem.
“He set it up, but I couldn’t get it to work for me,” George told me in a recent email. “Turns out Alexa didn’t know what ‘cut out the lights’ meant. She has since been educated.”
George was one of the Pilot readers who responded to my March 16 column (actually one reprinted from back in 2013), in which I told about the “many small regional speech adjustments” I had experienced as a Missouri native who became a proud North Carolinian upon moving to Morganton way back in 1973.
“When I worked in the mountains, further west than Morganton, locals referred to 25 cents as a ‘case quarter,’” Griffin wrote. “Still don’t know where that came from. … And let’s not forget ‘dinner’ and ‘supper.’ I was a grownup before I ever ate ‘dinner’ in the evening. And I can remember people not from this region of the country making fun of me for saying ‘ain’t’ and ‘y’all.’ Pretty common now, I think.”
Common, indeed.
Then there was Pilot reader and friend Kyle Sonnenberg, retired Southern Pines town manager, who shared an experience he had back in 1965 after his family moved from Minnesota to Virginia.
“After my first day in second grade in Chester, Virginia, my mother received a phone call from my new teacher,” he wrote. “The teacher proceeded to tell my mother that I was the rudest child she had ever taught. My mother was caught quite off guard, as I had been, apparently to that point, a very polite and respectful child.
“What had her son done that was so rude? When asked questions, I had replied ‘yes’ or ‘no’ instead of ‘yes, ma’am’ or ‘no, ma’am’ — expressions that previously neither my mother nor I had ever heard.
“Mom told me that I needed to use those expressions when responding in our new, Southern hometown. I replied, ‘Yes, ma’am,” — and she quickly told me never to ‘yes, ma’am’ her!”
Kyle added:
“When we moved South, I found that if I ordered ‘pop,’ people would not know that I wanted a soda. … Oh, and Tom Bryant (retired ad director of The Pilot) related at Rotary recently how he had to explain the difference in ‘y’all’ (singular) and ‘all y’all’ (plural) to one of our members when he first moved to Pinehurst from somewhere up north.”
The most recent response I had was from another friend, Chris Dunn, executive director of the Arts Council of Moore County.
“Being raised (not reared) in the South, I say many things that aren’t grammatically or literally correct,” he wrote. “It makes for some interesting conversations, especially in Moore County, which seems to be inhabited by a majority of non-Southerners. (Not a criticism, just an observation.)”
Chris also shared a debate he had several years ago while placing an order for a pecan treat at a local dining establishment. He said it went like this:
He: “May I have a PEE-can roll, please?”
She: “Do you mean a puh-KAHN roll?”
He: “No, I mean a PEE-can roll.”
She: “Well, in the North we pronounce it puh-KAHN.”
He: “But we are in the South.” …
The last offering from Chris, which involved an idiom reminiscent of the above-mentioned confusion over “cut out the lights,” went like this:
“Another oddity is my word for pushing/pressing buttons. To give directions for turning something on/off that required pressing/pushing of a button, I would say, ‘Mash the button.’ I’ve received several puzzled looks after saying that.”
No doubt. Anyway, that about brings us to the end of this subject — unless all y’all, Dear Readers, have yet more offerings.
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at bouser@email.unc.edu.
