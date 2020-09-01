If there’s anything that bugs my friend Bob Howell, it’s hearing people say that a question “centers around” something.
“That’s a physical and logical contradiction,” he said in a recent email. “You can center on, or you can revolve around, but you can’t ‘center around.’”
Right on.
Bob was one of several Pilot readers who responded to my rather silly column of Aug. 19, headlined, “Yet Another Random List of Things Wondered about.” Though not all those things that bug me were linguistic, several dwelt on annoyances such as hearing people pronounce “asterisk” like “asterick,” or “vulnerable” more like “vunnerable.”
As for Bob, another thing that bugs him is misuse of the phrase “out-of-pocket.”
“I thought this referred to expenses for which I’m responsible, not covered by some other source,” he wrote. “But now people use it when they’ll be unavailable, out of the loop, etc. … Don’t get me started!”
Couldn’t agree more.
Another reader I got started was Pinehurst resident Bill Summers — who said his wife, Laurie, walked into his office waving a copy of The Pilot and exclaimed, “You gotta read this. This guy could be you!”
Among other things, he agreed with me about people who keep talking about “honing in” on something instead of “homing in,” and he shared my habit of quickly changing channels when those dreaded Liberty Mutual commercials come on. But he had another issue.
“We just moved to the area from New Jersey, bastion of lazy talk,” he wrote. “There, the letter ‘t’ is disappearing from spoken English. When it’s cold, you wear ‘mi--ens,’ and you ‘pu-on your coat for that hike up the ‘moun-ain.’”
I know just what he means, and it’s long been another of my pet peeves. It’s kind of hard to represent in print, but linguists call it a “glottal stop.” Instead of making a “t” sound by pressing the tongue on the front of the roof of the mouth, some people up in the Northeast do it by momentarily closing and reopening the glottis at the back of the throat. Kind of like the sound you make when you say, “hunh-uh,” meaning “no.” Weird.
(But not so weird in some other parts of the world. According to an entry in Webster’s New World Dictionary, the glottal stop is “a standard consonant” in some languages, such as Arabic.)
Then there was reader Clark Grosseth.
“Your column struck a chord (G#, maybe),” he said. “And maybe I can blame it all on Cole Porter. After all, he wrote, ‘I’ve got you under my skin.’ And back when I was toiling in J-school in Minnesota, the stylebook for the school’s daily paper made a big no-no out of any part of the verb form ‘have got.’ So ‘I’ve got’ still gets under my skin!
“And there is the word ‘done.’ Most of the time when someone asks me if I am done, I restrain myself from saying, ‘Just medium-well.’ Arggh!”
Next was a rather unusual message from Hugh Mensch, who said that the word “incentivize” had long bugged him, since he preferred the more economical verb “incent” (which I had never heard of). But when he finally grabbed his dictionary, he was surprised.
“I learned that ‘incentivize’ is, indeed, a legitimate word,” he wrote. “On top of that, it was first used in 1970, a decade earlier than ‘incent,’ which dates only to 1981. It’s hard to believe that both are so recent.”
He concluded: “This incident has incentivized me to look things up before putting my ignorance in print.”
OK. Next was this from Pilot reader Pam Clark:
“I loved your column today! I wish you had included something about the correct usage of ‘fewer’ and ‘less.’ Even highly educated people use those two words incorrectly. Most of our news media do. Maybe you can give us a lesson on those two.”
Or better yet, let’s just turn to the latest edition of the Associated Press Stylebook, which has long served as the bible to which most U.S. journalists turn when such questions arise — which is all the time. (By the way, it advises that “bible” is lowercase unless you’re referring to the Holy one.)
“In general,” AP advises, “use ‘fewer’ for individual items, ‘less’ for bulk or quantity.” In other words, you might speak of drinking “less” beer, but eating “fewer” peanuts.
So. That’s all, folks — unless this incentivizes other readers to offer still more such things to home in on next time around.
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at bouser@email.unc.edu.
