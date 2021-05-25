I don’t know about you, but over the last year, I have had only so much mental and emotional bandwidth available for public policy issues. Since the start of the pandemic, my personal and family life have taken precedence.
Besides multiple surgeries for me, we have also been caring for my parents in order to give them the care that they need while ensuring that they remain virus free. It has been quite an adjustment for my wife and me as our experience with daily caregiving had ended 17 years ago.
Fortunately with vaccinations completed for all of us who are eligible and my physical infirmities getting resolved, I can see some light at the end of my personal tunnel. However, I don’t know whether another societal tunnel lies just around the corner.
The last year has certainly led us through a dismaying string of events. The wholesale abandonment of rational discourse by a significant portion of our population portends an encompassing darkness on the road ahead.
We seem to have reached a point where little public discussion takes place that makes a sincere effort to present issues in a way that will reach a broad audience. Too often people in the public sphere present their ideas in a way that will only appeal to people who already agree with them. And beyond that, even those presentations are framed in such a way to not only appeal to their own partisans but also to inflame them in the most provocative way possible.
And this is not only happening on the national level, but it has even reached down its ugly tentacles into our local policy discussions. One example is the latest contretemps at the school board. According to reports in The Pilot, one of our school board members objects to various video presentations at meetings. He has taken his objections to talk radio, where he compared them to Nazi or Soviet propaganda. This led some parents to object to his description and to raise the issue with other school board members who in turn made statements about it.
I find this whole chain of events to be beyond my ability to comprehend. For decades, I prepared agendas for elected officials’ meetings. Like the school board member objecting to the video presentations, I always felt that business meetings were designed to conduct business. As such, I avoided putting on agendas extraneous items not directly related to the actions that the board would be taking in the meeting. I was always baffled when I attended other entities’ board meetings in which a significant percentage of time was taken up with all sorts of folderol.
So I am very sympathetic to keeping business meetings for business. However, I cannot for the life of me comprehend how going on talk radio and comparing this folderol to historically despised regimes’ propaganda helps to achieve more narrowly focused school board meetings. Or more significantly, how doing so helps to convince those who don’t already think like you do to start agreeing with your position.
Why not simply make a motion at a meeting to remove the presentations from future meetings, have a rational discussion why you think this makes sense, and then take a vote? If you can convince a majority of the board that the presentations do not have value, then they will be off the agenda. But if after hearing your arguments, a majority of the board finds the presentations to be of value, then the presentations will stay on the agenda. It seems pretty straightforward and can all be done without resorting to hyperbole or emotionally fraught words.
Of course, this approach only makes sense if you truly want to have a rational discussion. If your objective is simply to stir up emotions among those with whom you already agree, then this approach makes no sense. Keep on appealing to your base voters like so many commentators in The Pilot.
But know that you are making no inroads with anyone beyond that base.
I spent decades trying to convince elected officials to take specific courses of action. I never found it useful to only speak to those with whom I was already in agreement. Nor did I find emotional appeals led to rational decision making.
Neither did it ever serve me well to denigrate anyone in the process of policy formulation. Why so many in public policy roles today feel otherwise remains to me one of the great mysteries of our modern era.
Kyle Sonnenberg, who served as Southern Pines town manager from 1988 to 2004, has returned in retirement after a three-decade career in city management in three states.
