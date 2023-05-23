A recent letter to the editor by a hopeful politician mentioned going door-to-door, generally at dusk (because folks were most likely to be home then), gathering signatures to qualify for the ballot and to get the word out about his campaign. He was often “greeted” by homeowners brandishing a weapon. Stupid.
I turned onto a “road” in eastern North Carolina a few months ago at dusk looking for the country house of a friend. The “road” was just a dirt path, really, one of those with two muddy tire tracks bordering a grassy middle. The road passed through an open farm gate but there were no “private property” or “no trespassing” signs. The property owner at the end of that path charged out of his home shaking his fist and cursing at me (and my wife, who was with me in the car) to get off his property.
I rolled down my window and apologized, but it made no difference. Thankfully, he didn’t have a gun … at least not one pointed at me. When I finally found the home I was looking for, my friend said, “Oh that’s just the way Dietrick is.”
Dietrick is that “way”? What way is that? Being that “way” — that unfriendly, untrusting, angry and, too often these days it seems, that weapon-waving “way” — gets us into big trouble, on both sides of the property line.
There has been news recently of people turning into the wrong driveway or knocking on the wrong door — honest mistakes — that got them shot. Those shooters are likely going to prison, as they should.
I don’t remember those risks growing up in the ‘50s and ‘60s. It was a simpler time, but simple-schmimple. What’s happened to us?
I’ve been around weapons most of my adult life. But I would no more curse at a stranger or answer the door brandishing a weapon than the man in the moon. I’m not saying we shouldn’t be aware of our surroundings, but what happened to at least giving even small consideration to, as it says in Leviticus, “You shall love the stranger as yourself, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt”?
What causes our need to carry? Is it machismo? Fear? Too many guns in our possession?
I certainly don’t have the answers to solve our nation’s increase in gun violence, but the snowballing numbers of guns and other weapons with which we have found the need to arm ourselves could be one of the problems. According to USA Today, “across the country TSA officers found 6,542 firearms at airport security checkpoints in 2022, up from 5,972 in 2021 and 4,432 in 2019.”
A prominent Southern Baptist minister in a church I attended from time to time was detained at a TSA checkpoint for having a loaded pistol in his carry-on luggage. He had forgotten it was in that bag. Forgetting a loaded weapon in a bag seems ludicrous, but who am I to question a Baptist minister with a doctorate degree from Duke Divinity?
Some of you may remember the “Rocky and Bullwinkle Show” on TV. That cartoon included a character known as “Mr. Know-it-all.” “Mr. Know-it-all” had all the answers, even when he was wrong. If there is one thing I’ve learned as I’ve aged, it’s this: Don’t be a “Mr. Know-it-all.” What I’ve learned is how little I’ve learned. And how little I know.
Still, if there were awards for stupidity, I suppose that Southern Baptist pastor might have won one. But trying hard not be “Mr. Know-it-all,” I need to be careful treading on this very thin ice — that is, judging him for his alleged stupidity — because I’m very likely to fall through that thin ice and freeze to death.
We all do stupid things from timeto time. If we try to claim otherwise, we’re lying to ourselves and anyone who really knows us.
Such events can happen to the best of us, including my wife, who is one of the best of the best, in my opinion. Nonetheless, Arlene shut down an airport with a weapon, or a semblance of one.
She had a grenade in her carry-on luggage. This was one of those WWII pineapple grenade gag gifts that’s labeled “Complaint Dept. Take a number” and the pin on the grenade has a number affixed to it. You get the idea: If you have a complaint, take a number, pull the pin on the grenade, and you’re blown metaphorically, Daffy Duck-like, to smithereenies.
Arlene told the TSA agent, “You’re going to want to take a close look at my bag before running it through the X-ray machine.” The TSA agent wasn’t listening and upon the grenade going through machine, all hell broke loose. Lights and sirens went off, doors slammed shut, and the airport shut down until TSA figured things out, reopened the airport, and allowed Arlene to board her flight without, of course, her toy grenade.
Stupid. Even among the best of the best. So, perhaps Detrick’s “way” was just a bout with stupidity, an affliction with which we all deal from time to time.
I wish our problems in America with weapons violence were just about stupidity. We might, then, actually be able to fix the problem.
Barry Fetzer is a retired U.S. Marine aviator who lives in Southern Pines. He has written columns previously for The Havelock News. Contact him at fetzerab@ec.rr.com.
