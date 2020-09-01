Do you agree with paying reparations to slaves’ descendants and/or to black people, in general, to help compensate for slavery and resulting economic and societal inequities? Before you respond, let’s review a bit of history.
Four-hundred-and-one years ago a ship carrying “some 20 and odd Negroes” docked at the Virginia colony of Jamestown. Those Black human beings were slaves. They had been turned over by Black African slave owners to European slave traders, mostly in exchange for guns.
So they were slaves before they departed Africa and slaves after arriving at Jamestown, but not legally so. Possibly the first to hold that unfortunate distinction was a fellow named John Casor. The court’s 1654 decision established Casor as “free negro” slave owner Anthony Johnson’s servant — for life.
Legal precedent was thus established for the iniquitous practice of institutionalized slavery, and its yet-lingering devastating results. Apologies alone cannot equalize the scales. Nonetheless, apologies have been forthcoming, but mostly only recently.
The N.C. Senate got around to acknowledging “profound contrition for the official acts that sanctioned and perpetuated the denial of basic human rights and dignity to fellow humans” on April 5, 2007. The following year, the U.S. House of Representatives apologized but made no mention of reparations.
Reparations were first formally paid to former slave Belinda Royal, née Sutton, by the Massachusetts General Assembly in 1783. Belinda’s payment was a pension of 15 pounds and 12 shillings.
More than 100 years later, Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman issued Special Field Orders 15. Slavery had ended and 400,000 acres of Southern coastal land had been confiscated and promised by Field Orders 15 to former slaves in the form of “40 Acres and a Mule.” But Lincoln’s successor, Andrew Johnson, vacated Sherman’s order and returned the land to former owners.
American Indians were supposed to receive about $1,000 per person in 1946 to compensate for their land. But that was in theory. In practice, the money was placed in federal trust accounts and mismanaged and frittered away.
President Ronald Reagan signed off on $20,000 of reparations for each Japanese American’s internment during World War II. But there was no compensation for descendants.
So though there are precedents for reparations — kinda sorta — only 10 percent of Americans would vote to follow them, according to a 2020 Reuters News poll. Still, that’s up from 4 percent 20 years earlier.
A frequently bandied concern is that no one has an inkling about what kind of money we’re talking about. William Darity of Duke University has studied reparations for more than 30 years, and his best guess is between $10 and $12 trillion.
But other all-over-the-boardwalk estimates range from $16 to $73 trillion, no matter the form of reparation: direct grants, free college, support for Black-owned businesses or all-of-the-above.
For perspective, using the moderate guesstimate of $16 trillion, “that’s about three quarters of U.S. gross domestic product, and slightly more than total U.S. personal disposable income for a year, or about $1 million per African American household.”
Assuming cost questions were to be resolved, there would remain nuts-and-bolts considerations like who gets what. To illustrate, if only verified descendants of slaves would benefit, how do they establish legitimacy? Anyone’s family tree will likely grow difficult to trace after only five or six generations, but Black people weren’t even considered “people” 150 years ago. Family records — if any — are fragmentary at least and dubious or apocryphal at best.
Perhaps it doesn’t matter. Glenn Loury, professor at Brown University, says reparations would make only a short-term difference, that recipients are not likely to take risks, save or generate and accumulate wealth, so wealth inequality would quickly re-materialize.
Democrats appear supportive of reparations; Republicans, not so much. Representative Sheila Jackson has introduced a bill in the House called the “Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans Act.” A similar Senate bill was authored by Cory Booker and cosponsored by Kamala Harris, et al. The bills would seek recommendations about “any form of apology and compensation” to descendants of enslaved African Americans. However, each contains the disclaimer that the bill, itself, could not be used to support a claim for reparations against the U.S. government.
Current Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says, “I don’t think reparations for something that happened 150 years ago, for whom none of us currently living are responsible, is a good idea.” But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi supports the bill and has said she looks “forward to an open mind and full participation of thex public in that discussion.”
Presidential contender Joe Biden takes a more cautious stance. He says he thinks the U.S. should “gather the data necessary to have an informed conversation about reparations.”
So what do you think? Do you support reparations? After all, red, yellow, Black or white, you’re footing the bill.
Michael Smith is a Southern Pines writer.
