One of our concerns regarding the war in Ukraine is Vladmir Putin’s psyche. Many knowledgeable analysts have voiced their concern that Putin is so emotionally invested in this war of his own making that he could very well react in ways that a cool calculating rational decision maker would not.
The war is clearly not going well from his perspective and in his current mental state, it is thought, he simply cannot back down and be perceived by himself, his inner circle of advisers (if they still truly exist), and his countrymen as having lost the war. He needs a face-saving way out, it is argued.
How does the West give Putin this face-saving way out of the corner he has backed himself into?
I know that, emotionally, we all want Putin to obviously lose this war. But that comes with great peril of likely escalation. To what? Chemical weapons or tactical nuclear weapons? Their use can hardly make Putin more isolated internationally than he already is, so he might conclude their use would have relatively little additional adverse consequences for him.
What might be the face-saving way out that will avoid his use of these weapons? Act to seemingly accept the prewar status quo between Russia and Ukraine.
Currently, Russia has de facto control of Crimea and the Donbas region of Eastern Ukraine. It is difficult to imagine any scenarios in which Russia will cede control of the Crimea and stop supporting pro-Russian natives in Donbas.
One possible solution, therefore, for giving Putin his face-saving success in the war is for Ukraine to “de jure” recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea and that part of the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine under Russian military control as of a negotiated date. In the Donbas, a significant majority of people are ethnic Russians, speak Russian, and seemingly want to be part of Russia.
Additionally, Ukraine would formally state that it will never join NATO, something Ukraine’s President Zelensky has now stated. Putin can thus claim he has achieved 100 percent of his goals, allowing him to claim victory and end the war.
However, the result of these events will not, in any way, be a return to the status quo ante. The West is united in its opposition to Putin’s Russia as never before. As a result, it seems likely that the Western allies will continue to arm Ukraine for as long as the parties want, even though Ukraine will not be part of NATO.
For the United States, these arms could include providing Kyiv several hundred, if not thousands, additional Javelin anti-armor missiles. It’s reported that Ukraine has already destroyed 300 or more Russian tanks using this portable weapon. Other weapons the U.S could provide include more Stinger surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) and much larger longer-range SAMs able to reach the maximum altitudes that military Russian aircraft can fly.
Washington might also consider selling Ukraine F-35s, the newest and most capable fighter in our inventory and in the inventories of many other countries.
Yes, Putin will claim “victory,” but it will be a pyrrhic victory such as the world has never seen before. And everyone in Ukraine, Europe and America will know it.
James Tomashoff is a Pinehurst resident and a former intelligence analyst with the Central Intelligence Agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.