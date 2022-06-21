Remember when Juliet yawned through Romeo’s favorite line while he was trying to mooch a smooch? “If we could only touch one another lip-to-lip, Juliet, my sins would wash away.”
And ever-helpful Juliet Goodbody goes, “Well, all right, Romeo, but I’m not going to be ‘responsive,’ I’ll tell you that right now.”
So Romeo launched his best canoodle and Juliet stood still as The Sphinx.
OK, so I slept through a lot of high school classes. Still, I do think I remember Juliet came back for seconds. And responded — energetically.
Romeo and Juliet were engaging in something first described in Hindu Vedic Sanskrit 3,500 years ago as “inhaling each other’s soul.” Then around 1,500 years later, Indian philosopher Vatsyayana wrote about kissing and subsequent activities in his “Kama Sutra.” Greek historian Herodotus noted that, in 425 B.C., Persians kissed selectively, as a means of greeting; higher ranks got a buss on the lips, lower ranks a peck on the cheek.
By 117 A.D., Romans were found kissing everybody. Not much later, Christianity put an end to that business for several hundred years.
Kissing seems natural, but is it unique to humans? Almost. Chimpanzees and bonobos (apes) share nearly 99 percent of our DNA make-up, and they kiss. But Emory University primatologist Frans de Waal says, “As far as we know, animals other than chimps and bonobos do not kiss at all.”
Most animals release strong pheromones, chemicals that trigger, shall we say, “social” responses. Animals of their own kind can smell out a good potential mate, so they have no need to get close enough to kiss. Bonobos are notoriously randy, however, and following a quick lip smack, get right down to business. It’s known as the “bonobo handshake.” The wonder is that bonobos are on an endangered species list.
Humans, unlike most animals, have an atrocious sense of smell. So kissing is a pragmatic way to get a whiff of each other’s pheromones. In New York, a University at Albany Evolutionary Psychology department study found that “information conveyed by a kiss can have profound consequences for romantic relationships and can even be a major factor in ending one.”
Sniffing out another’s genes can convey on a chemical level whether a person might make a good mate. It’s not a universal human behavior, though. Until a few years ago, the prevailing thought was that only 10 percent of cultures did not practice romantic kissing.
But University of Nevada anthropology professor William Jankowiak upended that estimate. Jankowiak studied 168 cultures, the largest cross-culture study of its nature ever conducted. He found that only 46 percent use lip-to-lip kissing in a romantic sense.
Kissing, for example, remains a definite no-no in much of the Muslim world, where many marriages are still arranged by families. In fact, kissing in public is illegal in many mid-Eastern countries, and punishable by imprisonment or deportation.
So, the current thinking among philematologists (folks that study kissing — really) is that kissing is a learned behavior peculiar to socially complex, mainly Western, cultures. Here we go: “Kissing evolved as an adaptive courtship strategy that functions as a mate-assessment technique, a means of initiating sexual arousal and receptivity, and a way of maintaining a bonded relationship.”
That is to say, kissing is a pragmatic practice, but it’s implemented differently depending upon the sex. Males’ kissing behavior is a means to an end, “geared more toward sexual arousal.” Females, on the other hand, kiss to assess potential mate compatibility, and to promote bonding and attachment.
Males are more inclined to initiate open mouth kissing — tongue tango — “male saliva contains measurable amounts of the sex hormone testosterone, which can affect libido.” Romeo probably understood that. “Females kiss to establish and monitor the status of their relationship, and to assess and periodically update the level of commitment on the part of a partner.”
All good, but when you really think about it, kissing is disgustingly unsanitary. According to Microbiome Journal, we have about one billion bacteria in our mouths. When we kiss, we transfer about 80 million of those little suckers to the kissing recipient, shall we say.
Even back before we learned about invisible things like germs, Imogene Rechtin suspected that kissing was a prime mover of diseases. In 1910, she cranked up the World’s Health Organization, with the express purpose of ending kissing. Imogene sold “Kiss Not” buttons for 5 cents and encouraged females to wear them at their weddings.
But, alas, 18 months later effective antibiotics were introduced, dealing the coup de grâce to Rechtin’s WHO, which The Washington Post had described as “a society for the prevention of pleasure.”
But that doesn’t mean kissing became sanitary. People kiss almost everything, dogs, the Blarney Stone, whatever. Guinness says, beginning Oct. 14, 2013, Ernesta Hernandez Ambrosio and Jesús Juárez Vite kissed a car. For 76 hours.
Michael Smith is a Southern Pines writer.
