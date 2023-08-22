As the congressional representative of the largest Army base in the world, making sure our community’s veterans, troops and their families get the support they deserve is among my top priorities.

At the end of July, the U.S. House passed the FY24 Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies Appropriations bill. This legislation will strengthen our commitment to our veterans by fully funding veterans’ health care programs, benefits and other critical VA programs. This legislation is also providing nearly $800 million above President Biden’s budget request for military construction to improve our national security.

ken leary

“These family members deserve to know all the facts and the truth about the mistakes made that put their loved ones in harm’s way.”

OK, sounds good, I for one would appreciate a complete investigation of the circumstance that led to our involvement in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Libya. For that matter why don’t you investigate all of the police actions undertaken by the United States military since nineteen sixty eight and explain the circumstance that required the death of millions to keep us safe. Jullian Assange tried to bring some light, some truth, about the “mistakes” that were made for the purpose of informing “family members.” Are you sure you are on the right track here. The guy is being tortured, to his death it appears, for showing us the “truth”.

How do you explain this if what we “deserve” is to “know all the facts.” Let me just ask you Mr Hudson, do you think the deaths of the young people you are using for political positioning was worth whatever the goal of the people who sent them desired. Madeleine Albright and Victoria Nuland would “think it was a very hard choice,(but) the price, (they would) think the price is worth it.” Is that what you told Staff Sergeant Knauss’ mother, or did you, as you do in this column, dissemble by casting blame on others?

Probably mentioned this before. There were three boys in my fifth grade class picture from Marion Street school in South Portland, Maine that I know for sure went to Vietnam. Only one of them survived. Very few, if anybody, because they never had a chance to have children of their own, remember them. Why did they die Mr. Hudson?

If you actually want to do something legalize marijuana. It works a lot better for PTSD than whiskey.

