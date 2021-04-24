Jon Minnoch, of Bainbridge Island, Washington, was a Guinness world record-holding heavyweight, all 1,400 pounds of him.
At the University of Washington Medical Center, Jon was diagnosed with “massive generalized edema,” a condition in which the body accumulates excess extracellular fluid.
Getting Jon to the Medical Center took 15 men. “There, he was placed on two beds pushed together, and it took 13 people to simply roll him over for linen changes.” When Jon was discharged 16 months later, he had almost nailed another record, for the largest human weight loss: 924 pounds.
That got Jon down to 476. But it didn’t last. When he died 23 months later, he was back up to 798 pounds.
Jon’s BMI was 105.3. BMI (body mass index) is a shorthand way of determining body fat. BMI correlates positively with adverse health conditions related to obesity, which are predicted by other more sophisticated techniques.
A normal BMI begins at 18.5 and ends at 25. Obesity begins at 30. Obesity has three classes. A class-III BMI (40 or higher) is known as extreme or morbid obesity.
You can determine your BMI by the CDC.gov chart at https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health/educational/lose_wt/BMI/bmi_tbl.htm. Locate your height in the left-most column and your weight in the row to the right of your height, then look straight up to the top column to determine your BMI.
It’s good information because obesity is bad stuff. According to Harvard School of Public Health, excess weight, especially obesity, diminishes almost every aspect of health, from reproductive and respiratory function to memory and mood.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists a whole host of horribles related to obesity — “all causes of death (mortality)”: coronary heart disease, stroke, gallbladder disease, cancer, type 2 diabetes. The list is long.
Obesity can also be horrible for your job security, either as an employee or job applicant. The 2nd, 6th, 7th and 8th federal circuit courts of appeal have now ruled that extreme obesity is not, in-and-of itself, a physical impairment under the Americans for Disability Act. To claim ADA protected discrimination, you must prove that your obesity directly stems from an underlying condition already covered by the ADA.
While that may seem hard-hearted, consider what obesity does to employers. According to a February 2020 study reported in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, an employer’s health care costs increase directly with body mass index. Average direct health care costs per person per year ranged “from $4,500 for non-obese workers, to $7,150 for those with class-I, $9,700 for class-II, and $19,000 for class-III obesity.”
Summarized, obesity costs the individual in terms of health conditions, job and income, and personal health care costs. But the individual is not the only one affected. The National League of Cities says in 2020, obesity-related illnesses represented “a staggering $190.2 billion or nearly 21 percent of annual medical spending in the United States.” Taxpayers pick up much of that tab.
Beyond tax-funded Medicare and Medicaid, everyone pays higher health insurance premiums because of obesity. Researchers for a Stanford University study focusing on insurance premiums concluded that, “Because medical costs are higher for the obese and premiums do not depend on weight, lighter people in the same pool pay for the food/exercise decisions of the obese.”
Does obesity result from “food/exercise ‘decisions”? International obesity expert John Dixon says no: “The trajectory of your adult weight was designed in the first 1000 days of your life, starting from conception, and you are not to blame for how heavy you are.”
And in 2013, the American Medical Association designated obesity a “disease.” The CDC acknowledges that genes may contribute to obesity by increasing hunger and food intake. However, the CDC says, “Genetic changes in human populations occur too slowly to be responsible for the obesity epidemic.”
AMA recognizes arguments that the obesity disease designation can detract from personal responsibility. Moreover, genes and disease as obesity causes do not explain this: In 1962 obesity prevalence among Americans was 13.4 percent; by 2006, 35.1 percent; by 2020, 42 percent. And in a study released in January 2021, the American Obesity Association predicted that “in just 4 more years (2025) 50 percent of Americans will be obese and by 2030 that number jumps to 60 percent.”
America, by most experts, now has the highest obesity rate of any country on Earth.
According to CDC data, in 2020, West Virginia overtook Mississippi as the fattest state in America. N.C. came in at number 22.
Michael Smith is a Southern Pines resident.
