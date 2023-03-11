For decades, equal opportunity for all has existed in our military in a merit-driven culture. As a result, military readiness was high, and deterrence was alive and well.
On June 25, 2021, President Biden signed an executive order that “establishes a government-wide initiative to advance diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility in all parts of the federal workforce.”
That order, of course, included the Department of Defense. The DoD is a different type of organization by design and necessity. It takes in a cross-section of American volunteers and indoctrinates them into a culture of accountability, trust and respect. They are trained to kill and blow things up and defeat any and all enemies and do it without losing their moral compass.
It’s a tall order and not easy to accomplish.
It begins the day an American raises his/her hand and takes a solemn oath. From that moment forward, they live and breathe in a culture that provides every single service member equal opportunity to not only succeed but to excel as an individual and team member, all in a climate that is strictly merit-based.
President Truman’s Executive Order 9981 integrated the armed forces on July 26, 1948. The U.S. military has led the nation over the past 75 years in creating a cohesive organization from a cross-section of all Americans.
The U.S. military has been — and is today — the master of a culture that acknowledges, embraces, supports and accepts those of all racial, sexual, religious and socioeconomic backgrounds. All a soldier needs to know is that those to his right and left have his back. He/she could care less about their heritage.
“Equity” is pure poison to the military ethos. All military training is based on standards for every military action; how, how many, how fast, how far, how good. Every day, some soldier somewhere will perform some action to a new, higher, better, faster standard and thereby set the precedent for all future training of that action or activity.
Not everyone can or is expected to meet that new higher standard but it is there for everyone to try. To have a military built around the concept of ensuring everyone can achieve the same outcome serves only to dumb-down the entire organization to the point that it becomes mediocre from top to bottom.
That is what is happening to our military right now and remarkably it has taken only two years to degrade our capabilities. Our strength for decades has provided deterrence. Deterrence means our potential enemies believe we can take them on and defeat them; it keeps them at bay.
With degraded competence and deterrence, our enemies no longer fear us and our allies can no longer trust us to deliver.
How does President Biden enforce diversity, equity and inclusion — DEI — in the military? First, future leaders are indoctrinated with a DEI curriculum in all of our military academies. Secondly, each of the academies has a non-military Advisory Board that oversees what is going on at each campus. Biden fired all of the Trump appointees.
Third, all nominations for flag officers to be promoted to three and four stars must be forwarded by the president for Senate confirmation. No doubt a major consideration in who gets nominated is their commitment to DEI.
Defense Secretary Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman General Milley each spent decades in the U.S. Army. I cannot believe deep down in their soul that they believe DEI is good for our military. I also seriously doubt that President Biden understands the harm he has forced on the military.
There comes a time when senior leaders have to put principle ahead of self and tell the boss — in this case the Commander in Chief — that indoctrination of the military with DEI is something they cannot, in good faith, accommodate.
One of the most powerful people in the Department of Defense is someone you probably have never heard of: Cyrus Salazar. Salazar serves as Director of the DOD Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
As part of the DEI transformation, Austin ordered all branches of the military to enact a “stand down” within 60 days so as to address supposed internal threats posed by white supremacy and other forms of extremism. The final 21-page report, published 10 months later stated, “Extremist activity within the Department of Defense is rare.”
Any commander at any level in the military could have told Austin that in the first 24 hours of the stand down.
If we could begin right now, it could take at least a generation to fix the damage that diversity, equity and inclusion has done to our force in just two years.
Marvin L. Covault, Lt. Gen. U.S. Army (Ret.), is the author of “Vision to Execution,” a book for leaders, and a new book released in May 2022, “Fix the Systems, Transform America,” as well as the author of a blog, WeThePeopleSpeaking.com.
“Go woke, Go broke” applies also to our military.
