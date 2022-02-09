It was a gray and chilly morning on Jan. 5 when a number of us were permitted to go on the building site for the FirstHealth Cancer Center. Just standing near this iron skeleton that is becoming a building can take your breath away.
Seeing it as you drive by on Page Road is one thing; getting that bit closer is quite another.
Those of us who had gathered — doctors, some staff, donors and some working crew — were there for a very specific event and one that I had never encountered before: “topping out the job.” This was where the workers raised a final beam that symbolized the end of one phase of building as it moved forward to completion.
The final beam to be raised had rested on the top deck of the new parking garage where we donors could come and sign it. The doctors won’t see it, the nurses won’t see it and patients won’t see it, but it will be there carrying messages of love, hope and memory buried deep in the bones of this building.
As I signed the beam, I sent up a prayer for Darling Husband, who is facing his own struggle with cancer. I sent up a prayer of thanks for my dear friend Bose Obi, whose dedication to help find a way to help others — even as she passed from cancer — is embodied by many of us who are on Bose’s Team to see that this building brings the type of wholistic, empathetic care that every patient deserves.
The beam had a number of “in memory” signatures, which means the donor is giving because they know the toll cancer can take and what great care should and will look like. “In memory” can also mean “in hope.”
On this chilly day I met a few of the men who are working on this precious building. Dan Cassell, the project director for the general contracting team responsible for this project, expressed both his and his team’s dedication to this special building. He also gave us some rather astounding facts:
n 22, 678 hours of design went into this project, roughly the equivalent of one person working full time for 10 years and 10 months to complete this design.
n Crews have poured 8,106 yards of concrete, equivalent to 811 truckloads. Try getting that into your F-150 at Lowe’s.
n There are 948 tons of structural steel and 293 tons of reinforcing steel on the project.
n The “precision wall team” will hang 16,719 sheets of drywall when all is said and done. That pickup is looking pretty loaded by now.
n Subcontractors Precision Plumbing and Ivy Mechanical will be installing 6.9 miles of pipe in this building. That’s roughly the distance from Page Road to Fresh Market off U.S. 15-501.
n Adams Electric will be installing 176 miles of electrical wire and 45 miles of conduit. That’s electrical wire from here to Boone and conduit from here to just the other side of the Uwharrie National Forest.
The last number Dan threw out for us to contemplate is that once the project is done, roughly 300,000 labor hours will have been spent on this enterprise.
All of those numbers are impressive but not nearly as much as the “bust your buttons” pride the workers expressed to me. One gentleman said he was so proud to have been on the crew for the Reid Heart Center and now on this equally life-changing project. He felt, as a Pinehurst resident, that he owns a piece of each building and he is proud to be a part of saving lives. And indeed, he and the entire crew, from drafting table to The Foundation of FirstHealth, from Bose’s team to the nurses, doctors, support staff and now all the hard hats toiling away, are setting in motion a level of health care that is very much needed in Moore County and beyond.
The sting will never come out of hearing the word “cancer,” but then you realize that right here in Pinehurst, the community has come together with amounts small and large to make treatment, empathetic care and support the normal way we treat cancer. That is the type of ground from which seeds of hope spring. Hope and maybe even some joy.
When you drive by, you might throw up a prayer or two and wave to the hard hats who are building this haven of hope, mile-by-mile of wire and pipe.
Joyce Reehling lives in Pinehurst. She retired from New York after a 33-year career in theater, TV and commercials.
