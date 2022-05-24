Feb. 15, 2004, was David Rueckert’s and fiancée Jennifer Longdon’s last happy day together.
Both black belt holders, they had just closed their martial arts studio for the day and were detailing plans for their upcoming nuptials while driving toward a restaurant near Phoenix, Ariz. Then a car sideswiped their vehicle. A gun emerged from the offending car. Both David and Jennifer were shot. No motive was ever established, no one was ever charged.
We know some things about the 1,518 people killed in mass shootings since 2009. But deaths from mass shootings constitute less than 1 percent of the roughly 40,000 Americans who die from gun violence every year. We don’t know much about them. And we don’t know about the survivors. The common perception is that “they survived, so they must be OK,” but that’s not always the case.
David will spend the rest of his life in a nursing home. Jennifer will never walk again. Expenses for their care — Jennifer’s alone totals $5 million to date — have been borne principally by the public.
How unique was David’s and Jennifer’s plights, and subsequent financial impacts? We’ll never know. Since 1996, government agencies’ research into such matters has been essentially banned, intentionally preventing the pub- lic from knowing.
“It’s as if we had decided, ‘Let’s not do research on coronavirus, let’s not do research on cancer or heart disease, let’s just let this problem run its course,’” said Dr. Garen Wintemute, a renowned expert at the University of California on the public health crisis of gun violence. “How many thousands of people are dead who would be alive today if that research had been allowed to continue 25 years ago? What was lost was 20-some years of effort to understand and prevent a huge health problem."
But why? Why black out such vital research? Why treat it differently from the multi millions spent researching automobiles and automobile accidents, which led to safety devices like seatbelts and airbags, or on research regarding tobacco hazards, and the like?
The answer is that congressional representatives have deliberately hidden the answer. Their efforts are preserved in three pernicious legislative enactments known as The Dickey Amendment, The Tiahrt Amendment, and the PLCAA. Each is still “on the books,” each is still enforced.
By 1996, numerous articles had popped up in the press that pointed to a positive correlation between guns in homes and the incidence of suicide and homicide. Those articles derived from studies then conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Sensitive to negative exposure, the National Rifle Association lobbied Congress to curtail the CDC’s research on gun-related violence.
Then-U.S. Rep. Jay Dickey, an Arkansas Republican, introduced the “Dickey Amendment” which, artfully, did not ban such research, but rather, it “redirected” the funds CDC had been using for gun-violence research to different uses.
But the net effect was to circuitously ban research. The Dickey Amendment was clarified under President Trump to again allow the research, as long as the CDC did not use it to lobby for gun control. But it remained unfunded until after the 2020 budget passed.
Seven years after the Dickey Amendment, the Tiahrt Amendment materialized. Then-U.S. Rep. Todd Tiahrt, a Kansas Republican, attached an NRA-blessed amendment to the 2004 bill funding the Justice Department. That bill, plus subsequent additions to it, prohibits the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives from re- leasing to the public data accumulated about guns used in crimes.
Tiahrt also precludes ATF’s gun information from being used in academic research; and prohibits data released to law enforcement agencies or prosecutors from being used in civil suits against gun dealers or manufacturers.
Next came the 2005 Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA). With few exceptions, such as vaccine producers, PLCAA uniquely shields gun makers and sellers from liability for gun-related criminal acts of third parties. In response to lawsuits claiming gun manufacturers engaged in negligent marketing, the NRA pushed for the law and it passed with support from both parties. That legislation prevents data that would flow from litigation discovery from reaching the public.
It would be wonderful to tell you a happy ending story about David Rueckert and Jennifer Longdon. But that’s not their story. David was left blind, without a sense of smell and inarticulate from the bullet that pierced his brain. Jennifer is a paraplegic, unable to move from her chest down. She will spend the remainder of her time in a wheelchair.
“There’s nothing I wouldn’t give to go back to where life was before,” Jennifer said. “On long nights, when I’m alone and my pain level is high, and maybe something has triggered the memories, I have to be really careful not to let that melancholy and grief overwhelm me. It’s an ongoing battle every day — choosing to stay alive, and to continue to fight.”
Michael Smith is a Southern Pines resident and writer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.