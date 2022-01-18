Heeding Charles Dickens’ warning of what it takes to be a truly good human being is not easy. The time of the Visitation of Three Spirits has come and gone — if one believes that self assessment and the desired revelation can only occur during Christmas time.
I re-read “A Christmas Carol” almost every year and have, for the last several years, attended the staged version done by Jonathan Drahos. It puts flesh and bones on all the various spirits and people in an intense, often amusing and always a revelatory way.
I leave both the book and performance reminded of how we — each and every one of us — struggles to become the person we so wish to be: kinder, more compassionate and, above all, observant and respectful of others.
It is a struggle right now because of COVID’s imposition of rules that save lives, the stress of over 825,000 of our people dying from this plague and children’s lives being upended, which means their parents’ lives are in flux. All of these stressors create the space for anger and resentment. And yet we can still choose the path Ebenezer was led down, that of observation and revelation.
Darling Husband and I have a renewed sense of closeness even while we greatly miss connections we long to have again. We long to travel abroad, we long to have a gathering at our home of more than two other people, we long for our lives as they were before. However, we can embrace the lessons it is offering by: embracing what is offered — creating ways to feel connected; cherishing those we can safely join in small groups; reassessing ourselves during this time of COVID.
Yet our nation, along with the rest of the globe, is often choosing anger, even while facing death after death and enduring endless stress on medical providers, teachers and families.
For me, anger is a bell rung to remind us that our obligation for a happier life is to move on to something sustaining to our souls.
A nation in the throes of anger is like driving a huge truck down Interstate 95 while only looking in the rear view mirror. That allows the anger and falsehoods that may be flying around to continue, but it does not drive our communal truck to a safe space. It is almost certain that chaos and harm will follow when one is not moving forward with eyes front.
Scrooge — and all of us — carry our past wounds and anger, we process life often not in the reality of “now” but in the rear view mirror of “past” or, worse still, by re-running a film created by others that serves no purpose but to keep our eyes glued in the mirror.
We have come out of the weeks that, for many, herald and celebrate a turning point in mankind’s ability to see anew, to embrace kindness and loving responsibility — a time of love made real.
So is our task in the new year to merely pick up where we left off, in anger, in rehashing the past or wallowing in annoyances? Or is this the time to take the love and renewal of Christmas and move it forward, to join Scrooge in being “as good a friend, as good a master, and as good a man, as the good old city knew, or any other good old city, town, or borough, in the good old world. Some people laughed to see the alteration in him, but he let them laugh, and little heeded them; for he was wise enough to know that nothing ever happened on this globe, for good, at which some people did not have their fill of laughter in the outset.”
Or do we simply put our humanity and lessons away like unloved gifts, to rejoin the addiction of anger and hate with its constant jolt of energy it provides, all the while achieving nothing?
Perhaps it is time to consider what the lessons are that we celebrate and become as good a person as we can moving forward. It does not happen overnight, as it does for Scrooge, but every day can bring us closer to being the person we are called to be. If we choose it.
Joyce Reehling lives in Pinehurst. She retired from New York after a 33-year career in theater, TV and commercials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.