Prior to the last four years, we didn’t know the party affiliation of our Board of Education members, nor did we care. The school board should be made up of individuals with diverse backgrounds and perspectives, knowledge of the school system, a passion for public education, and the character expected of a leader willing to work collaboratively to ensure quality education for all Moore County Schools students. If a candidate met that criteria, they had our vote.

When the Moore County Republican Party began endorsing candidates the last two elections, they required only one thing: far right political views. Their candidates had little to no experience with MCS but were armed with all the “right” talking points.

Barbara Misiaszek

You are ABSOLUTELY correct that our politicians , both at the state and local level under fund our schools. The just approved County budget increases the amount provided for current district operating expenses by 1% compared to last year. The total approved school district spending for next year amounts to an increase of $350,000. The district sought $2,850,000 of additional funding. At the same time our Commissioners reduced the property tax rate to 33 cents / $100 of assessed valuation whereas a "revenue neutral" rate would have been 35.5 cents / $100 of assessed valuation. Had our Commissioners held to the actual revenue neutral rate that would have provided an additional over $4,000,000 of property tax revenue, a portion of which could have been used to fund our schools per the BOE request. When district "Report Cards" come out, hold our commissioners and state legislators responsible just as much as you do our students, their parents and school district employees, actually, more.

John Misiaszek

Sally Larson

YES! Thank you for a balanced and down to earth common sense letter. There's no room for these political spats when the focus should always be on the students and our great educated teachers.

