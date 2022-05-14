Political candidates make all manner of statements. Reality, though, is far more nuanced and could never fit neatly within a Facebook campaign meme or a mailer.
The race for Moore County Clerk of Superior Court, which will be all but settled after Tuesday’s primary election, is one such case where a campaign of orchestrated outrage seeks to sway voters.
The court clerk of the past 12 years, Susan Hicks, is retiring at year’s end. That has set up a Republican primary between her longtime deputy, Chris Morgan, and Todd Maness, a former Pinehurst police officer who now works as a community coordinator with the Sheriff’s Office. No Democrat filed for the seat, so barring a challenge from a write-in candidate, Tuesday’s winner will likely be the new court clerk.
Morgan’s campaign is focused on his experience of 20-plus years working in the office. Maness, whose prior law enforcement experience has given him some insight into the clerk’s office, is running a more aggressive campaign, and some of his recent messaging doesn’t tell the full story.
One of Maness’ criticisms takes aim at how the clerk’s office handles the process of a person requesting, filling out and obtaining a Domestic Violence Protective Order, or what’s known in the system as a “50-B” order for the place it occupies in state statutes.
Specifically, Maness, in a meme posted to his Facebook campaign page, criticizes the clerk’s office for its 3 p.m. cutoff for accepting 50-B paperwork, even though the office is open weekdays until 5 p.m.
“If you’ve ever tried to get an order of protection from the clerks office after 3 o’clock and were told to come back tomorrow you were probably flabbergasted by the way you were treated,” the meme reads. “This is how the current clerks office operates and treats people under duress for a matter that requires the utmost of urgency.”
It goes on: “We need to elect Todd Maness Moore County Clerk of Court. He understands the importance and urgency of a protective order and will address the issue with the utmost of care and respect for anyone at anytime the clerks office is open.”
In other posts on his campaign page, Maness says he has audio recordings of a woman being turned away.
“Soooooo — if you come in at 3:01 PM during the week seeking to do business with the clerk of court’s office, you will be told you’ll have to come back tomorrow. Even if you are, say, seeking a protective order in the wake of some domestic violence,” the post says.
The accusation of foot dragging is serious, but even more so on the matter of domestic violence protective orders. It would be outrageous if victims seeking the court’s help were being turned away or denied protection in a timely manner.
Rest easy. They’re not.
The court clerk’s office does stop accepting the paperwork at 3 p.m. But there’s a reason. The broader truth is complex and would never fit neatly in a campaign slogan or social media post.
The process for a 50-B involves the clerk’s office, a district court judge, the Sheriff’s Office and, frequently, Friend to Friend, the domestic violence victim advocacy nonprofit located across the street from the courthouse.
To learn more about the process, I spoke with participants representing all those groups.
Requests for an emergency protective order are not uncommon. According to the Administrative Office of the Courts, Moore County processed 234 domestic violence orders between July 2020 and July 2021, the most recent available. Some individuals come in to take out papers but never return them. Others file request after request, sometimes with merit, sometimes not.
When an individual asks for a 50-B protective order, he or she is given a 33-page packet to complete. It must be filled out entirely, and the clerk’s office is prohibited by law from helping fill it out or giving any advice. In capital letters on a green cover sheet, it reads, “The clerk’s office cannot (underlined) assist you in completing these forms.”
Right beneath that, it says free assistance is offered across the street at Friend to Friend, the nonprofit advocacy group that helps victims of domestic violence and runs a shelter for women and families seeking protection.
The second page is Friend to Friend’s address, phone number, crisis line and its operating hours. It is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Assistance with protective orders is available from 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.,” it says.
So both Friend to Friend and the clerk’s office have a 3 p.m. cutoff time for accepting paperwork. Why?
The answer is complex, but it comes down to this: It takes a lot of time to complete a package, and once a package is filed, a countdown begins for the other role players to respond and perform their duties.
Filling out the forms is frequently a challenge for a lay person. Language barriers could play a role. When it comes to filling out details, victims may be emotional and confused about details. The forms require specific dates and acts of harm.
The forms seek information on children in the home, weapons in the home, ownership of common property like housing and vehicles. The victim must specify what they’re wanting from the court, such as no contact at home, or at the office, or whether they want the alleged abuser to move out.
Once a completed packet is handed in, several things happen in short order. A clerk immediately calls an assistant for the District Court judges. That assistant walks over and takes the paperwork, or the clerk will hand deliver it.
The individual seeking protection will go before or speak with a judge in what’s called an “ex parte” hearing. That is a rare one-party hearing that the judge will hold to assess the request.
Regardless of outcome, the clerk immediately schedules a court hearing no later than 10 days out, at which both parties will plead their case on a more permanent protective order.
The clerk asks the individual seeking the order to go wait in a windowless, secure conference room. There is no telling how long it can take a judge to review the paperwork. Usually that hearing occurs within the hour, but depending on staffing could be longer. State law mandates an ex parte hearing by the end of the next business day or within 72 hours of the filing.
Judges are not immediately available. They may be hearing cases, out of town for training or out sick. Regardless, the judicial assistant usually has the request before a judge within 30 minutes in Moore County. Judges are known for taking breaks in other cases to step back and handle a request.
Once the judge issues a ruling either way, another clock starts. The clerk’s office must stamp and process the decision and then make copies. A granted order requires 21 total copies spread over seven forms; a denied order is 16 copies across seven forms.
Copies then go to Friend to Friend, the Sheriff’s Office and the judge. A sheriff’s deputy has to get the order in order to serve it to the alleged abuser.
All of this assumes everyone is in their offices and readily available. It also assumes the paperwork is filled out correctly, because any error can cause the request to be rejected. Things rarely go smoothly, but all parties say they move as quickly as they can.
Would the process go quicker if a magistrate could approve a temporary protective order? Some counties allow that. Judges, however, generally are a conservative lot and say the complexities of these cases — not the least of which is the rare “ex parte” hearing — makes them wary of giving this responsibility to magistrates who are not as schooled in the law as they are.
Issuing a protective order in an ex-parte setting can often impact an individual’s employment or living arrangement. It could involve the taking of weapons and prevent someone from seeing their child. It’s a grave act of justice requiring exacting skill.
Maness says it should be the clerk’s duty to work after hours if need be to get protective orders processed. “I will never turn away a victim of abuse, no matter the time,” he says in a campaign mailer.
The goal is laudable, but getting overtime pay out of the state office that administers courts is nearly impossible. If clerks could work overtime, the court system still takes down computer systems at 7 p.m. to process the day’s thousands of legal filings. Accepting a form at 4:30 p.m. more than likely won’t get acted on until the next day.
And the authority to grant magistrates the ability to hear temporary protective orders lies with judges, not the court clerk.
It is not a cavalier thing to have someone’s rights taken away, and that is what’s happening when an individual seeks to obtain a domestic violence protective order.
It’s paramount to offer that protection, but the court system must be careful not to take sides. Action must be done soberly, with great deliberation and sensitivity.
By most accounts — from the clerks to the advocates to the judges — that’s happening now. It’s just that no one has put it in a campaign meme or mailer.
