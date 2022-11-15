When I was young and dumb, I smoked — tobacco or thereabouts. Reefer was still “madness” back then and a real forbidden fruit. So, I’ve never tried it.
Other smoking material, the “thereabouts,” was not so illicit. The Marlboro Man beckoned. I wanted to be a manly man just like him. My smoking “habit” started about the age of 12, best I recollect, puffing on dried corn silk gathered from the corn field behind our house.
Kids seem to have more money today. I didn’t have the money to buy real cigarettes. I also didn’t know about tobacco wrapping papers. So, I used newspaper rolled into a small tube stuffed with that corn silk. After a few failed attempts, I managed to inhale. This resulted in the inevitable coughing fits and my forays into the sexy, adulthood practice of smoking.
Experimenting, I “progressed” to using toilet paper as cigarette wrapping paper, presuming toilet paper to be healthier because I coughed less. My lungs seasoned sufficiently by that corn field, my friends and I found we could steal a few of our parents’ cigarettes without them noticing. Ultimately, we decided to share our meager resources to buy a pack of “ciggys” (as we called them) back when anyone — even kids — could drop a quarter or two into a dispensing machine, pull the handle under the brand you wanted, and have a pack slide out of the chute. When the health warning was printed on the side of the packs, we called them cancer sticks and coffin nails.
But we were invincible and cigarettes were ubiquitous back then. They were advertised and promoted shamelessly and everywhere in magazines, TV and radio. Doctors were even recruited to endorse them, a Lucky Strike advertisement claiming 20,000 of them saying, “Luckies are less irritating.” If only I could have gotten my hands on those less irritating Luckies instead of home-rolled, newsprint-wrapped, corn silk cancer sticks.
Despite their health warnings, even the U.S. government got into the act, including little packs of five cigarettes in our Marine Corps-issued field meals called “C-rations.” Our staff non-comms would bark out, “Smoke ‘em if ya got ‘em!” during breaks on our cross-country conditioning hikes.
Thankfully, I’m a non-addictive kind of guy. So, even though I started young, I never completely developed the habit. I quit smoking when I turned 25, about the same time my long-shrunken male frontal lobe had, finally, fully developed.
Plus, by that time my preferred “brand” of tobacco was what we called “OP’s” or “Other People’s,” bumming my few cigarettes every week from buddies who were “real” smokers. I figured if a few OP’s were all I needed, why smoke at all?
Out walking our mutt the other day along Midland Road, I was reminded of my smoking days that ended 55 years ago. This beautiful, historic road in Southern Pines is littered with cigarette butts. So, I decided to conduct a little experiment.
I counted my steps as I picked up butts. In 165 steps, I picked up 41 cigarette butts. I also picked up three empty cigarette or cigar packs, a lighter and two empty mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey. I found everything necessary for a young man to attract the opposite sex — minus the frontal lobe.
If my “cyphering” is correct, those 41 butts work out to one butt for every four steps I took. About a fourth of the butts had tobacco still left in them. If I were down on my luck and still smoked, I could collect the tobacco left in those butts, roll it in toilet paper, and have a free smoke. Why didn’t I think of that when I was younger?
I suspect (just like it was me half a century ago) it’s mostly — despite the few butts I gathered with red lipstick still on them — men 25 years of age or less, still saddled with undeveloped frontal lobes — who are doing most of the smoking and littering.
At least they have the undeveloped frontal lobe excuse. Those who are older really don’t have an excuse for insensibly sharing their messy habit with everyone else and littering our roadways with cigarette butts that, according to research, can linger for 10 years before degrading.
But cars don’t come with ashtrays as standard equipment anymore. Business news publication Quartz reports, “Chrysler helped spark the movement away from accommodating smoking motorists in 1994 with the introduction of its first cars in half a century without ashtrays.”
But no ashtray is not an excuse for tossing butts out of the window. So, how about we “Ask a Marine.” He’d say, “Listen to me, knucklehead. Carry a portable ashtray in the car.”
Even a diminutive frontal lobe like mine can figure that one out. And “Ask a Marine” would continue, “Listen up, brainless. ‘Field strip’ your cigarette butts to eliminate cigarette litter and protect the environment.”
He would instruct you — just as we ordered in the Marines — to “field strip” your butts. Doing so requires a smoker to roll the extinguished butt between one’s fingers to extract any remaining tobacco, sprinkling it on the ground.
Then the remaining cigarette paper is torn into bits and the paper around the filter is stripped off and also torn into little bits. Finally, the fibrous filter is torn into its little hairs and all that is tossed into the air, mostly floating away on the wind.
If that sounds like too much trouble, “Ask a Marine” would yell, “Read my lips, you imbecile! Pull your worthless head out of where the sun don’t shine and quit smoking!”
Barry Fetzer is a retired U.S. Marine aviator who lives in Southern Pines. He has written columns previously for The Havelock News. Contact him at fetzerab@ec.rr.com.
Log In
