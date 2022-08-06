Act I, Scene I: Fifteen-year-old son and I are in the car and he asks if he can plug in his phone and listen to a playlist of his music. Choosing not to die on this particular hill, I consent.
I am prepared for Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby or Post Malone. I get Blue Swede and “Hooked on a Feeling.” Then I get Norman Greenbaum’s “Spirit in the Sky” and Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain.” And I didn’t know what to say when “Brandy” came on, except to say that she’s a fine girl.
Act I, Scene II: Son and I are at the theater to watch the latest Marvel movie of the moment: “Thor: Love and Thunder.” The movie has barely flickered onto the screen before I hear those unmistakable first chords to “Welcome to the Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses.
The movie has a love affair with the late ‘80s rockers. Later scenes include “Paradise City,” “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “November Rain.”
I do not know whether to cover my eyes or bang my head. I choose the latter and go with it. Loved the movie.
Act I, Scene III: I come home from work this past Monday and find daughter in the kitchen preparing dinner for the family. She has her grandmother’s wooden rolling pin in her hand, making egg-noodle pasta the old-fashioned way.
But the most retro thing that strikes me about this scene is the music coming from the speakers in the TV room: Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Prima and jazz-oriented Lady Gaga.
For the record, daughter is soon to be 21, and her last concert was Harry Styles, not Michael Buble.
The dinner — and the music — were wonderful.
Act II, Scene I: The music data-tracking company Luminate has just reported that none of the above is a coincidence.
The company, which tracks music listened over the radio and streamed through online sources, reports that, of the top 1,000 songs for the first half of the year, 70 percent are older than 18 months. That’s up 9 percentage points from a year ago.
When you look at Luminate’s top 100 songs, the average age of a song has increased from 1.6 years to 2.9 years. At this rate, we may all be listening to Perry Como next year.
Act II, Scene II: Retro everything is in. Marvel is dipping into the 1970s and ‘80s for its soundtracks. The biggest series on Netflix, season four of “Stranger Things,” boasts one of the hottest songs on the internet these days: the 37-year-old “Running Up that Hill” by Kate Bush. And Tik Tok has turned the Fleetwood Mac monster hit “Dreams” into a monster hit again 45 years later on the strength of a video of some dude drinking Ocean Spray juice.
Act II, Scene III: Everything old is new again. Daughter has a record player, one of those with a top that you can latch and carry off, like a makeup kit. It’s like 1976 again.
Old music is big business and means new dollars. Every savvy marketing firm, which is staffed or run by people who came of musical age in the 1980s and 1990s, is licensing music for campaigns that is most familiar to all of us. A little Sting or Paul Simon goes a long way.
The old musicians who made the old music also know it’s big business. Several have sold their catalogs for hundreds of millions of dollars, with the expectation that it won’t be long before “Born to Run” is used to sell laxatives or some inflammation-fighting medicine for our creaky knees.
But maybe there’s another way we “originals” can look at all this. Maybe this is all about the younger generations acknowledging — without saying it — that we really were kind of cool way back when.
Maybe they’ll look at me, napping on the sofa, head thrown back and mouth agape, and say, “Dad: He looked like a total doofus with that cheesy mustache back in the day, but his music was bangin’.”
