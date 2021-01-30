With the turmoil in Washington and the ever rising pandemic death toll, readers may have missed The Pilot’s editorial titled “Sweating the Details May Not Be Helpful.”
In it, the editorial board attacked the Pinehurst Village Council for initiating a planning process for Village Place and suggested that, in essence, they just wait to see what walks through the door.
I have been stewing on this ever since the editorial came out. The best advice I got when I started my career was “do not argue with someone who buys ink by the barrel.” So over the course of my career, I almost never responded to any editorials.
However, as I have stewed on the editorial in question, I have overcome my former professional reluctance to argue with those who buy copious quantities of ink.
The Pilot’s position is just so adverse to what I consider to be good public policy making at the local level. Our local governments have planning departments led by trained planning professionals. Their whole purpose is to look at the community as it exists, and to plan for positive change that can then occur in the future due to the actions taken now.
It is, after all, the Planning Department, not the department of spur-of-the-moment decision making. It is led by a planning director, not a director of seat-of-the-pants judgments.
The Pilot’s suggestion that the village wait to see what developers propose leads to exactly the situation that The Pilot criticizes in regard to the failed Medical Clinic proposal.
Local governments have an obligation to establish policies that apply to everyone equally and that everyone knows about before they initiate any actions requiring governmental approval.
By determining what our localities want as regard to development standards, they enable potential developers to understand up front what they will need to do to be able to develop a piece of property.
The Pilot’s wait-and-see approach wastes inordinate amounts of money that developers spend to develop a proposed use only to see it shot down when they get to the governing body following whatever random input the board members receive.
Here’s a simple example. You decide to build your dream house. You buy the perfect piece of land. You hire an architect who designs a house to meet your needs and is in compliance with the building code.
However, in The Pilot’s world, when you submit your plans to the local government, you find out that they have to go through another level of approval from the elected board following public input.
Well, someone complains that your dream house will result in more traffic, and the board decides that to respond to that complaint, they will reduce your two-car garage to a one-car garage and reduce the size of your driveway. Then someone else comments that they don’t like where you have located your bathroom doors and the board requires that you move those doors, thereby reducing the utility of a major portion of your design. Then someone else says they don’t like the roofing material you selected and the board makes you use a different and more expensive material.
You then might be able to build your house, but would you still want to? (And before anyone thinks these examples of complaints are far fetched, every one of them came up at some point during my career in a public input process. In fact, the complaint about traffic is the most common one I heard throughout my career and usually was the most spurious.)
In this country, we have a constitutional requirement that provides equal protection of the law to everyone. Consequently, governments cannot act in an arbitrary or capricious manner.
The Pilot’s suggested approach leads inevitably to arbitrary decision making. Every development proposal would be viewed in isolation and next door properties could end up with entirely different standards with which to comply (and with entirely different costs to bear).
Local governments should be spending the time to think about how they want different areas to develop. Once they figure that out, they should then codify those standards in law so that everyone knows ahead of time what they need to do and that once they do it, they can proceed to develop without further constraint. To do otherwise is an abdication of the fundamental purpose of an elected board which is to establish policy; policy that applies to all equally and fairly.
Kyle Sonnenberg, who served as Southern Pines town manager from 1988 to 2004, has returned in retirement after a three-decade career in city management in three states.
(1) comment
Late last year the County Planning Department put before our Commissioners their plan for the types of development that should be allowed on the major roads coming into Moore County. It addressed construction that would be allowed, setbacks, etc., All the things planners consider. They had solicited agreement from representatives of all the incorporated areas in the County. Any decision of the matter was tabled by the Commissioners. The only reason expressed by any of the Commissioners was the new regulation would not allow grandma or grandpa to allow a grandchild to place a mobile home on some pasture land fronting one of those roads. Seemed like a good plan that took a lot of work and should have been adopted.
John Misiaszek
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.