With regard to the recent story in The Pilot on short term rentals, I think it is important that your readers see there is another issue at play that has not been widely discussed, that of existing restrictive covenants on many of the single-family residential properties in our area.
The existence of covenants is not a new development. They are a carryover from English land law dating back hundreds of years. They exist to provide a variety of protections to owners’ property rights.
In a nutshell, if you live in a neighborhood that has restrictive covenants that prohibit anything other than single family usage of the property, you became obligated to abide by them the moment you bought your property. And if you don’t, you probably will be asked to pay both sides’ attorney fees in any enforcement action against you.
I believe that the vast majority of Pinehurst voters want to protect our neighborhoods from the damage short term rentals, or STRs, do to property values and preserve the ambience that brought most of us here.
Just a few years ago, the large role that neighborhoods play in the village was explicitly recognized as the No. 3 “guiding principle” of the envisioning plan adopted by the Village Council: “Protect and Enhance the Quality and Character of Existing Residential Neighborhoods.”
Many of us believe that our existing single-family neighborhoods will become largely unrecognizable within a decade if STRs are allowed to proliferate. STRs will not protect or enhance their quality and character.
Given that, I am extremely concerned that the direction the Pinehurst Village Council is taking fails to reflect the overwhelming desire by Pinehurst voters to prevent STRs, totally, in neighborhoods either zoned for single-family residential use or that have private but publicly filed restrictive covenants that prevent either commercial activities or that intend to prevent any use other than single-family residential.
People of all ages, but particularly the retirement sector, buy, build and move to Pinehurst relying on certain zoning and restrictive covenants.
Why would anyone buy or build and move here knowing they might find their retirement home ultimately sitting next door to a mini Motel 6 with several different sets of unknown visitors several times a month, perhaps even in a single week?
Any government actions that undermine, intentionally or inadvertently, the basis for our reliance on single-family zoning or longstanding valid restrictive covenants should be resisted.
Undermining the property rights inherent in single-family neighborhoods in preference to those who rent or buy property without reading or abiding by their filed restrictive covenants would be a slap in the face to responsible voting citizens.
And note that the Pinehurst Development Ordinance of 2014 specifically provides in Section 1.6 (B) that the “ordinance is not intended to abrogate any easement, covenant, or other private agreement.”
I think any village of Pinehurst effort on STRs must be carefully crafted to make sure it does not inadvertently give a green light to STRs in areas that have strong single-family-usage only covenants, like those in CCNC, Pinewild, some around Lake Pinehurst, and Pinehurst No. 7, just to mention a few. Otherwise, many STR owners and renters will simply think any new regulations allow STRs literally everywhere in the village.
Why would the Village Council create headaches for dozens of homeowner associations and voting citizens who clearly have valid and enforceable covenants?
STRs can still exist in the village, but they should only be in areas where they comply with current zoning and in areas that do not have restrictive covenants that prohibit them.
Finally, while STRs are relatively new, they can be prohibited or regulated under existing state law. The UNC School of Government, whom Pinehurst usually relies upon, has weighed in several times on how to manage STRs. Their work is easily accessible from the internet.
Robert Wilson lives in Pinehurst and is a member of the Neighborhood Preservation Association. He can be reached at neighborhoodpreservationassn@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.