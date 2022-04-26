The village of Pinehurst and the surrounding communities rely on tourism as a main source of revenue. Whether it is to visit the wonderful golf courses, participate in horseback riding or enjoy a weekend getaway to explore the beautiful natural environment of Moore County, tourists flock to the area each year.
This is why the efforts of the Pinehurst Village Council to heavily regulate the vacation rental industry is counterintuitive. As such, the Mid-Carolina Region Association of Realtors opposes proposed regulations on vacation rentals in Pinehurst.
Our opposition to vacation rental regulations is based on three major components:
n the negative impact they will have on tourism;
n the undue burdens these regulations would have on property owners that limit their private property rights; and
n reasons for regulating vacation rentals can be dealt with through current village ordinances.
Pinehurst benefits from tourism through the revenues it brings to the community. The annual tourism-generated revenues for Pinehurst is $563 million. This, in turn, provided Moore County with $28.4 million in tax revenues in 2019. Shutdowns and restrictions enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic decreased annual tourism to the region in 2020 and 2021. But as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and the tourism industry returns to pre-COVID levels, it is important that lodging options are available.
Vacation rentals, also known as short-term rentals, are an economical option for tourists looking for lodging during their stays. These rentals also provide the feeling of a “home away from home” for tourists, which the hotel industry does not provide. At the same time, these rentals are able to increase tourism capacity in the area during peak tourism periods when hotel availability is at its lowest.
The second issue that arises from the proposed regulations is the limiting of private property rights, especially the right to rent. While the length of the rental is often significantly shorter than traditional long-term rentals, these properties are still considered residential properties and are subject to the same Pinehurst municipal codes as other residential properties. To create regulations specific to short-term rentals would discriminate against property owners based solely on the length of the rental.
Lastly, many of the concerns raised by members of the Village Council in regard to vacation rentals can be dealt with under current village ordinances and code enforcement.
Two of the major complaints leveled against vacation rentals by those who support the regulations are noise complaints and trash cans being left on the side of the road. In both cases, ordinances on the books in Pinehurst already deal with these issues.
Chapter 92 of the Village of Pinehurst Municipal Code explicitly touches upon and regulates these issues already. Section 92.01.C, “Certain Conditions Declared Nuisances,” already regulates the accumulation of rubbish and trash at residential properties in Pinehurst. Sections 92.02, 92.03 and 92.03 describe the investigation process, as well as the process that property owners and the village can take to deal with the issue.
When it comes to noise complaints, Section 92.16, “Regulating Unreasonably Loud, Disturbing Sound Levels,” already provides a recourse for noise complaints.
Mid-Carolina Regional Association of Realtors proposes that, instead of creating new codes, the village of Pinehurst should instead focus on enforcing ordinances already in place. By doing so, Pinehurst can alleviate the complaints against vacation rentals without creating unnecessary new regulations.
Due to the reasons listed above, Mid-Carolina Regional Association of Realtors is opposed to the proposed short-term rental regulations. We ask that Pinehurst not consider adding new regulations on short-term rentals. We also urge members of the community to join us in opposing the proposed regulations.
Sandra Barnhardt is the chief executive officer of the Mid-Carolina Regional Association of Realtors.
