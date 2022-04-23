We are a little more than a month out from the U.S. Women’s Open, and the planning is beginning to pick up at Pine Needles, where it will be played; in Moore County, where it will be celebrated; and here at The Pilot, where it will be covered from start to finish.
Beginning in 1999 for this region’s first U.S. Open — and for each subsequent Open and Women’s Open here — The Pilot has produced its “pop-up” Open Daily edition during championship week, in addition to the normal Pilot editions.
This year will be no different; we are actively planning our seventh Open Daily for the 77th U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club here in Southern Pines. This year, championship week begins May 30, with competitive play running June 2-5.
Just as some of the biggest names in women’s golf and former Pine Needles champions plan to return, so too is The Pilot “putting the band back together” and bringing in some of the top golf journalists in the country for Open Daily.
But before we get to them, here’s what you can expect to see.
The first Open Daily will hit Sunday, May 29, with a preview of the upcoming championship. In this edition, you can expect to see an overview of the field, players to watch, preparation details, what to expect on and off the course and a hole-by-hole analysis of what players will face.
Open Daily will pick back up on Friday, June 3, with coverage and news from the first full day of competition, with subsequent editions on Saturday and Sunday. Sunday night, we will produce for Monday, June 6, a championship edition, which also will be inserted into the June 8 edition of The Pilot.
As in previous years, Open Daily will be supplemented by two special editions of Images, a separate photos-only section inserted into The Pilot on Wednesday, June 1, and Sunday, June 5. Images will showcase the best work of our photographers on and off the course. While Open Daily will be the smaller “tabloid” sized, Images will be full-sized, like the rest of The Pilot.
All of this work will be supplemented by a daily email newsletter that will go out beginning Monday, May 30, and running through Monday, June 6. The Open Daily email newsletter will include short summaries of our content with links to our full coverage online.
Producing all of this content, in addition to maintaining our normal editions of The Pilot, has always required some additional “hands,” and over the years we’ve accumulated some of the best hands in the business.
As I mentioned earlier, our work will be supplemented with some of the best golf writers and photographers to have covered the sport.
That extra staff begins with Brad King, based in Winston-Salem, who worked closely with me during the 2014 back-to-back Opens. He is a former senior editor and award-winning columnist for Links magazine.
We’re also going to have contributions from New York Times bestselling author and former editor of PineStraw magazine Jim Dodson; longtime golf writer Lee Pace, who writes a monthly golf column in PineStraw; and Jim Moriarty, the current editor of PineStraw and a former award-winning writer who has covered the sport for more than 40 years. He has been a staff writer for Golf Digest and Golf World magazines.
On the photography side, we are fortunate again to have, coming in from her home in Pebble Beach, Calif., Joann Dost. A former LPGA player, Joann has been the official photographer of Pebble Beach Resorts and is one of the most recognized golf photographers internationally. Joining her are our own longtime freelance photographer and award-winning photojournalist Tim Hale and Pilot staff photographer Ted Fitzgerald.
And you’ll see contributions from the regular Pilot full-time staff as well. When a major USGA event is in town, it’s all hands on deck and everyone has a part to play.
There aren’t many places chosen by the USGA to host such prestigious events, and even fewer asked to do so repeatedly. That level of recognition deserves to have unrivaled coverage from the community’s leading news and information source.
For the seventh consecutive U.S. Open or Women’s Open here in Moore County, that honor will fall to The Pilot and its Open Daily. We look forward to the responsibility.
