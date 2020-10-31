With all the extra home time I had thrust upon me, like everyone else due to the pandemic, my daily routine had become numbingly boring.
I slept in every day, watched too much TV, ate too much — not nutritiously — took naps — frequently — and started talking to myself — more frequently. I actually looked forward to grocery shopping trips; even more so if the trips included stops at the ABC store. Anything to disrupt the monotonous routine.
I was about a month into this rut when a friend suggested that I try doing a jigsaw puzzle. I liked the idea. She and I had assembled many of them together, but it had been a long time since our last “puzzling.”
After a short search, she told me she had a 1,000-piece, two 500-piece, and two 300-piece sets. I chose the 1,000-piece set.
I got it home and took a good look at the picture on the box. It was a scene of a family at a lake, sometime in the ’30s I guessed, judging by the vintage of the “woodie” station wagon from which they were removing their fishing gear and picnic lunch.
As with all jigsaw puzzle scenes, it seems, there were parts of the picture that had colors and shapes that were similar to those in other parts. This, I know from experience, is to disorient the solver. Add the fact that I had 1,000 pieces to find homes for. I didn’t think I had ever started — and I knew I never completed — a 1,000-piece puzzle before. They had all been 500-piecers at most.
In retrospect, I didn’t know why I had decided to start with such a daunting undertaking my first time out after so many years. Maybe I foresaw that we were in for a long siege lockdown-wise and I would need that great a challenge to see me through. Yeah, let’s go with that, since that’s what’s happened.
Once home and ready to embark on this venture, I dumped the contents of the box on the breakfast room table, creating a very large pile of very small puzzle pieces, tiny really.
It was a major task just to turn all the pieces right-side up and have them lying flat on the table. It didn’t help that I apparently misjudged the amount of surface space 1,000 puzzle pieces would consume, even as small as they were. So, eventually, as I set each one down, the wave of colorful cardboard washed farther across the table, into areas already occupied by things I hadn’t planned to move. I moved them.
When next I sat down at the table, I began doing what I had always done when beginning a jigsaw puzzle; I looked for all the pieces with a flat edge. I found about half of what I thought to be border pieces and half the corners.
Having abandoned the notion of preserving some space on the table for other purposes, such as eating, I pushed the wave farther across the table to make room to construct the border pieces I’d located. I was able to put together a few of them and identify where some of those I couldn’t hook up with another piece should go, but not nearly all. I needed another approach. I left the table.
While doing something else, an idea occurred to me. There were large, identifiable objects in the scene, objects that I thought might be easier to find pieces for than the border pieces which were obviously hiding in plain sight. I decided to start with the woodie, since it was the biggest image in the scene and it was red. No other image was red.
This strategy bore fruit.
I found it easier and more gratifying to construct a picture of an actual object rather than a straight line of random colors and amorphous shapes. When it became difficult to find all the pieces of the woodie, I moved on to another large object and then another. In this process, I “accidentally” found pieces from the border and from the woodie and so on as I moved from one object to another.
Each of these finds provided its own psychic reward. As I worked on the objects, I would occasionally find surrounding pieces that attached, and then sometimes, I would get the big payoff. I would put in a piece that let me connect the whole image to the border or to another image.
The time I worked on the puzzle sped by, so engrossed was I in the hunt for that next key piece. I found the pursuit satisfying and entertaining.
However, as the unplaced pieces dwindled, I began to develop a fear that one or more of the pieces had gone missing. I didn’t know if I would handle that eventuality well. That small but growing fear drove me on to finish the puzzle quickly.
I found myself counting the remaining pieces and estimating how much of the vacant space in the picture they would fill. I checked the floor constantly, occasionally finding one there.
And then, the picture was complete. The puzzle was finished. No missing pieces. I felt great accomplishment.
I look back on the time and effort I invested in the puzzle and considered them well-spent. So much so that I asked my friend for another one.
Since then, I have put together my friend’s remaining three puzzles and three others that I’ve obtained through other sources. I’m now on my ninth jigsaw set, another 500-piecer, still using my system and still enjoying it.
The only question I have now is why I hadn’t engaged in this pastime for so long. I find it puzzling.
Scott Sheffield is a Pinehurst resident.
