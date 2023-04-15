The heart and soul of any community newspaper is photography. Documenting news visually is a critical element to any publication, but it’s the everyday reflection of how we live that marks the strength of a community newspaper.
The Pilot has been blessed over the years to have community journalists who thrived at doing that. For almost 50 years, the name Glenn M. Sides graced much of our photography. Glenn could race out of the newsroom when the police scanner crackled with breaking news, but he was equally adept at just driving around and capturing everyday scenes across Moore County. Those scenes spoke volumes about how we lived, the pursuits we enjoyed, the sports we played, times of joy and sorrow. His photography over the years told the story of Moore County in ways that millions of words could not have captured.
For the last seven years, that job has largely fallen to Ted Fitzgerald. Ted had planned to “retire” from a 40-year career as a photographer with the Boston Herald. He had just moved down to Whispering Pines when a neighbor mentioned The Pilot was looking for a new full-time photographer.
Ted, who has yet to meet a stranger, charmed us all with his Boston accent, his love of New England sports, his unique expressions — “country jeans,” I believe he called overalls — and his indefatigable work ethic.
It’s been nothing for him to work all day on a Friday and then run around the football sidelines that night at Pinecrest High School games. This past season, I was watching a game in the stands and there was Teddy Football, as I call him, on the sidelines getting run over by a couple of massive players. Everyone ran to Ted, but he just popped back up again and resumed working.
A few of you eagle eyes have mentioned to me recently you haven’t seen any of Ted’s pictures. Good spotting. Ted has “pahked his cah” for a few weeks at home and taken some time off for a new bionic knee. He’ll be back real soon, though, and I look forward to comparing orthopedic surgery stories with him.
The Pilot relies on a host of freelance photographers, as well, to document community life. I’ve written previously about the great work of Joseph Hill, but he’s just the start. We have some amazing freelance photographers who could make big names for themselves in journalism, if they so chose. “Shooters” like Tim Hale, Pam Jensen and Diane McKay are world-class photographers in their own right, and we are fortunate to have them in our community and willing to work with The Pilot.
For 16 years, we were also lucky to have a husband and wife team who specialized in going to events and taking pictures of attending couples, friends, families and groups. Al and Annette Daniels were our go-to photographers for the weekly “Out and About” section that ran every Sunday in the Scene pages.
We lost Al earlier this month. He was laid to rest Thursday with a funeral Mass here in Southern Pines.
Al wasn’t a photographer by trade. He just knew cameras and he loved doing it, and it was a great opportunity for him and Annette to stay involved in the community. Al photographed — told jokes and generally put subjects at ease — and Annette jotted down the names and kept everything organized.
Al and Annette were simply everywhere. They were in high demand and welcomed at every event they attended. They were kind and warm and as genuine as the ground you stood on. They had an outfit for every event — be it black tie or country hoe-down — and they enjoyed each assignment.
By coincidence, I had the additional benefit of going through cardiac rehab with Al back in 2016. We kept each other honest and motivated. He made those Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings fun and funny.
As a newspaper and as a community, we’re a little less without Al Daniels. Like most of us, he wasn’t from here, but he loved it like his hometown and made the most of it. He had great respect for the people here, the lives they lived and the causes they supported. He was quick with a joke, a pat on the back and a story to share.
Al was the embodiment of what photographers mean to a community newspaper. He captured our lives and, in the process, our hearts.
