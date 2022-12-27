A recent editorial written by Hyrum Lewis, a history professor at Brigham Young University, suggested we jettison the “conservative” description of the Republican Party. The negative term implies that the GOP is against progress and innovation.
A quick search defines conservative as “averse to change or innovation and holding traditional values,” “disposed to preserve existing conditions, gradual rather than abrupt change.” William F. Buckley described a conservative as “someone who stands athwart history, yelling STOP.” And he was devoutly conservative.
Lewis might be on to something.
Consider replacing the word “conservative” with “confirmative” — as in to confirm or corroborate. This is a more positive description suitable to Republicans, independents and possibly many Democrats in today’s world. The GOP is not your daddy’s political party anymore.
Begin with the U.S. Constitution. Allegiance to the original founding and organizing document of our United States government is required to be confirmative.
This brilliant, transcending guide to liberty has allowed Americans to survive and prosper for almost 250 years. Amendments have fleshed out the body of the Constitution to become the blood and tissue of our country. Respect for the three branches of government, limited in scope and balance, complement and organize our playbook.
Words matter: “All men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights …. Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.” There is no prejudice in these words, they include and protect every member of our society, regardless of economic or educational status. No single tribe or gender or religion or ability is singled out for more favorable accommodation. There is no allusion to social justice, only justice for all.
Our national identity sets us apart from the rest of the world but does not absolve us of responsibility to help and protect other nations. We honor the traditions ingrained in our history. These monuments to our evolution as a society and our progress as a nation provide the perspective necessary to learn from our mistakes and correct our course.
Understanding the lessons taught by our forefathers in love and war are the chapters of our ongoing experiment as a republic. Altering our history to cleanse a narrative will not protect us from past mistakes but rather insure that we will make them again. We owe our children a classical education to understand the mechanics of democracy so that they may appreciate the beauty and benefits of a free society.
A strong defense is the best deterrent to our enemies at home and around the world. We commit to the principles of safe borders, safe schools and safe streets, actively seeking justice for those who do us harm.
Men and women called to serve must be mission-centered in the protection of our country and not compromised by dangerous distractions in the name of equity and inclusion. Funding appropriate to this mission is a critical responsibility of Congress. Support for our troops is the responsibility of all who live under the flag of the United States.
Free-market capitalism is the engine that drives our country and lifts us out of poverty. Experiments in communism and socialism have proven that arbitrary redistribution of wealth sows resentment and stymies creative innovation.
All men are created equal in the eyes of God, but genius is selective. Capitalism allows for the distinction of talent to develop and drive innovation to unimagined levels. The benefits of these accomplishments are enjoyed by all who wish to taste the fruit of this labor. Today our society understands the responsibilities of economic liberty and we strive to assist all those in need.
Energy independence allows our nation to act in the best interest of our citizens. Without this currency, we would be at the mercy of other nations, hostage to laws and values antithetical to our own. The United States is blessed with the most fertile land and fuel reserves, coveted by nations who wish to weaken us and capture our resources. Hostile forces seek to invade us, bomb us and infect us to destroy our freedom. Two hundred and fifty years ago, we pledged to be free from tyranny. Our natural energy sources are our shield.
These five guiding principles — allegiance to the Constitution, equality, national identity, capitalism and energy independence — are the undeniable markers of a free and open society. Americans have a great appetite for politics. Why not add “confirmative” to the menu? This is a great time to become confirmative in the new and improved Republican party.
Experiments with socialism, like Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid? Do you somehow advocate these programs should be eliminated? As for energy independence, absolutely wind, solar, water geothermal. We can't do it today but we must plan for, and we are, the elimination of fossil fuels as an energy source.
John Misiaszek
