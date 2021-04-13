Are the Lost Causers and their confederates finding they may have better luck becoming Charters of Freedom banner wavers?
I saw many Stars-and-Stripes wavers bombarding the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, but I didn’t see anyone I would call civic-minded. From the board of education to the town councils to the county courthouses, free speech adherents want to curtail our votes and scholarly curriculum.
I watched speakers for the Charters of Freedom at the historic courthouse in Carthage on April 6 who were also there to plead further interpretations of the Second Amendment, with the First Amendment thrown in by those desperate to save our free speech. I was there to protest the recent limitations of public comment at the Pinehurst Village Council.
For those who have forgotten, the Charters of Freedom are the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. A group called Foundation Forward wants to have replicas of those documents displayed in towns across the United States. Good, maybe they will read them this time in large print.
Now, I should mention, I am old and have seen these people before. When I was a reporter, I also met them for debates on the job. In succeeding decades, as descendants of the Know Nothing Party of the 19th century, they were the Ku Klux Klan, the Palmerites, American Firsters (who protected the American German Bund for the Nazi Party before we entered the Second World War), the McCarthyites, and the John Birchers. Now I call them the Trumpettes and the Quanon.
These groups targeted African Americans, Jews, Catholics and the Communists. Often, they allied those groups together with the Communists in civil rights struggles. Sen. Joseph McCarthy exploited the House Un-American Activities Committee but the blacklist began before him and existed after him.
As a sponsored historian of the U.S. Army Museum System, the New York Public Library, the Directors Guild of America and the Motion Picture Editors Guild, I saw American history rewritten in many ways, but I must say that the integrity of those institutions recognized truth.
When I created an exhibition on the Special Forces in Vietnam for the JFK Special Warfare Museum on Fort Bragg in 1982, pictures of the My Lai Massacre were included because the answer was “That Happened.”
Two years later when I curated an exhibition collaboration between the 82nd Airborne Division War Memorial Museum and the New York Public Library at Lincoln Center on soldier and USO entertainment from World War I through Vietnam, the library told me I could not include Vietnam because of antiwar protesters on the library staff. I decided to do the exhibition on just the World Wars. I added Korea and Vietnam for the Pentagon and Bob Hope USO showings in Washington, D.C., and for the tour that included Sandhills Community College.
In 1997, when I wrote articles for the 60th anniversary of the Directors Guild of America magazine, the DGA was embarrassed by its blacklisting of left-wing members during the HUAC hearings. I quickly had to find minority group members for a diversity issue. So I know about rewriting and editing out American history at high levels of society. I also wrote about blacklisted writers and directors for the DGA Magazine who worked through a “front,” a non blacklisted person who signed the script or film.
I thought about all that when I sat watching the parade of “sunshine patriots” to the podium. I also remembered my father telling me about the burning Klan cross he witnessed as a boy in 1924 on his lawn because his was the only Irish Catholic family in the farmlands outside Albany, New York.
I oppose these Founding Father groups because they ignore hate. The Founding Fathers were no princes themselves when they excluded women, landless white men and African Americans from voting and the rights over their own bodies. But they created a Constitution that guaranteed the rights of those people in succeeding centuries because of the open-ended inclusive language. That I celebrate.
How many of those Charter of Freedom members really think they are the real deciders on other people’s fates? Many of them are election deniers, which makes them non-Americans in my mind.
I should add I never had sympathy for the American Communist Party because it distorted history and tried to create adherents to its doctrine by allying itself with the Founding Fathers. It also threatened people who decided to leave the Communist Party.
I see a connection between patriot groups and the group Freedom Matters. Freedom Matters finds a connection between the Charters of Freedom and its right to avoid health mandates. The group claims that mask-wearing is against the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Bosh. And I picked that word deliberately. They retaliate against those who oppose them, as my friend found out recently when they wrote his employer that he was uncouth.
The Founding Fathers contained yellow fever in the early days of the Republic by quarantine, which Freedom Matters doesn’t mention. So we can guarantee that the Founding Fathers knew what stinks.
As for Freedom Matters labeling me a left winger, I should mention that I am a humanitarian. Years ago, a lawyer in a posh tavern in New York called me a left winger. I told him I am about as left wing as Eleanor Roosevelt. “Eleanor Roosevelt was a Communist,” he shot back. “Well, then,” I replied, “I have a long way to go.”
Kevin Lewis is a Carthage resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.