Editor’s Note: This is the seventh in a series of articles prepared by Dr. Paul Kuzma to further public understanding of COVID-19.
Sometimes it seems difficult to remember what life was like before COVID.
The year 2020 will be a touchstone in our lives that we will never forget. Future generations will learn about it in school. We will all have stories to share and experiences to remember.
It is hard to believe that we are now only about seven months into the COVID-19 pandemic. The first confirmed case in North Carolina was March 9, and the first case in Moore County was the following week. So much has changed since then.
COVID is the first pandemic to occur during the internet age, and the amount of data and information that has been collected, analyzed and presented is almost inconceivable. We have real-time access to data each day that would have taken months or years to collect and process just a decade or two ago.
Any one of us can sit down at our computer and, within a few minutes, can find information on the latest cases and deaths in any ZIP code in the United States. The information can be further broken down by age, or gender, or race or ethnicity or many other factors. All of this is freely available and easily accessed.
Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, where I am currently enrolled in the Master of Public Health program, has a database that collects and processes data from around the world, and it is constantly updated in real time. It is online at: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/, and anyone who has not looked at it will be amazed at the amount of information that is available.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has a tremendous amount of state level information on their website at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard/cases, and Moore County has an excellent website with county-level data that is updated daily at https://coronavirus-response-moorecounty.hub.arcgis.com/.
Not too long ago, we would have had to wait months or even years to get this type of information, and it would have been published in databases or in journal articles that were not often seen by the general public.
We are truly seeing the results of the information age. So what do we know?
Moore County Demographics
Moore County has a population of approximately 96,000 people. Racial and ethnic data shows us that approximately 80 percent of the population of Moore County is identified as white, 12 percent as Black and 6 percent are Hispanic or Latino. Our age distribution is significantly older than the United States, with almost 24 percent of the population of Moore County over the age of 65 compared with about 17.5 percent for the population of the U.S.
Cases
As of Nov. 9, we have had 2,382 confirmed cases of COVID, which is about 2.5 percent of our population. While the data on race and ethnicity is not complete, approximately 67 percent of people with COVID were classified as white and 17 percent as Black. This is a significant difference from our overall racial distribution in Moore County with Black citizens representing 12 percent of the population but 17 percent of the cases. Women represented 55 percent of the cases and men 45 percent.
When we look at age, we find that the 25-49-year-old age group has the highest number of cases and represents about 37 percent of the confirmed cases. People over the age of 65 represent the second largest group with about 23 percent of the confirmed cases in this age group. The data on cases roughly mirrors the population distribution in the county.
Deaths
The data available on the citizens of Moore County who have died of COVID show a similar pattern in regard to race. Approximately 61 percent of those who have died of COVID were identified as white and 25 percent identified as Black. Men represented 45 percent of detected cases but 53 percent of deaths from COVID.
While the age distribution of cases is fairly representative of the population of the county, there is a dramatic difference in the data on deaths by age. In Moore County, as of Nov. 9, there have been no deaths in citizens younger than 25, one death (1.7 percent) in the 25 to 49 age group, five deaths (8.8 percent) in the 50 to 64 age group, 11 deaths in the 65-75 (19.3) age group and 39 deaths (68.5 percent) in those older than 75.
Of those people who died, 72 percent are listed as having at least one medical comorbidity and 28 percent are listed as unknown. Of those who died, 67 percent lived in a congregate living facility and 33 percent did not.
More comprehensive information and data is available on the Moore County Health Department website and the state’s DHHS website for those who are interested in exploring it more deeply. While this data only provides a snapshot of what is happening in Moore County, it is useful for us to understand how this disease is impacting the citizens of our home county.
The trends we see in Moore County are broadly consistent with what we are seeing at the state and national levels. Older people, particularly those over 75 and those living in congregate living facilities, are at the highest risk of death. People identified as Black also are at higher risk.
Medical comorbidities are also an important factor in the outcome of those who become ill. If you or a loved one falls into one of these higher risk categories, it is important that you take as many precautions as possible to avoid becoming infected with COVID.
Hopefully an effective vaccine will be available soon, and those in the high risk categories will be given priority in receiving it. Until then, practice social distancing, wear a mask when in public, and wash your hands.
Dr. Paul Kuzma has practiced medicine in Moore County for more than 20 years and is currently completing his Master of Public Health degree at Johns Hopkins University.
This presumes that case and death data entered into databases is accurate. Far from reality. Follow the money to understand why.
