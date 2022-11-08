BY MARIANNE WYDRA
Special to The Pilot
This is regarding Wednesday’s article “Pinehurst Council Acts to Restrict Short-Term Rentals,” dated Oct 26, 2022.
Pinehurst residents are not “universally satisfied” with short-term rentals in our neighborhoods. The community survey clearly showed that as more STRs occupy residential housing areas, the quality of life decreases exponentially. This was discussed in detail during the council meetings, and the village has documentation to support it.
Over the course of a year Mayor John Strickland and council members Jane Hogeman and Pat Pizzella met with both STR advocates and detractors. Thousands of hours were spent researching and examining all information — not just local data but national and global reports.
The mayor, Hogeman and Pizzella were slandered on social media, lampooned in local publications and threatened with lawsuits in our Village Council meetings by those who desired unfettered propagation of short term rentals.
I know very few people who could have withstood that kind of attack. Yet they endured and worked to find a compromise to a problem that could have otherwise irreversibly damaged our neighborhoods that serve as the foundation of our vibrant communities.
If short-term rentals do not impact residential quality of life then:
n Why is there a boom market for STR noise and occupancy devices and regulation compliance software sold to STR operators?
n Why did famous tourist destination cities like Sedona, Arizona, and Breckenridge, Colorado, offer STR owners $10,000 and $20,000 per year not to turn their homes into STRs but to lease to support service workers who can’t find affordable housing in those municipalities?
n Why did Airbnb enact a global no-party ban on all parties and events especially after the rise in crime at the properties advertised on their website?
Recently, two independent wealth management and economics experts discussed how individual STR investors don’t understand the economics of short-term rentals and what it takes to be successful.
Over half of all AirBnb units were purchased within the past two years. Now that the pandemic stimulus checks have been spent and folks have their post-lockdown travel itch scratched, bookings are drying up fast. Many units are now negative on their cash flows.
This means that a material percentage of these new AirBnb investors — many inexperienced with renting and who have too much debt to afford monthly losses — may soon become distressed sellers.
With millions of properties under short term rental through AirBnb, VRBO and other players, the potential inventory hitting the market at “must go” prices could be another major factor pulling home prices down in 2023.
These experts offer more interesting insights on how the trifecta of inflation, over-valued properties and over-leveraged STR investors will take the market down 10-20 percent in the next year.
Without a doubt, the local economy will more than prosper without selling out Pinehurst neighborhoods to STR investors. People will come.
Marianne Wydra is a Pinehurst resident.
