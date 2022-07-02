That’s all I want, that’s all you need in life,” the comedian George Carlin famously riffed, “is a little place for your stuff, ya know?”
Yes, I know. We all know. What’s so crystalline about this now-legendarily funny bit — and, for Carlin, clean — is that it starts out so small, so simple, so …defined.
Just a little place to put my stuff — except it doesn’t stop there. Or so it occurred to me recently, as I stood in the cavernous gut of the former Gulistan carpet factory on N.C. 5 in Aberdeen. Specifically, I was inside my own 10x12 storage shed inside this once-industrial beast, now ribbed with dozens of other corrugated metal storage lockers. They squat silently for rows, save for the occasional far-off clatter of someone else unbolting a latch, throwing open a door to reveal their stuff.
Don’t look for an empty stall. Forget it. All have locks on them because so many other people simply needed a place for their stuff.
We are, frankly, stuffed with stuff.
Did you just inherit Mom and Dad’s boxes of rarely used wedding china? Their antique Chippendales? The Lalique figurines that sat in the ugly curio cabinets you also now have possession of?
Or perhaps you’re new to town and realize that 1,800-square-foot cracker box that bragged of its “open floor plan” online can’t fit the stuff from your old place.
“That’s what your house is, a place to keep your stuff while you go out and get ... more stuff! Sometimes you gotta move, gotta get a bigger house. Why? No room for your stuff anymore!”
I’m one of the lucky ones; I’m downsizing. I had been in two, side-by-side storage units. I faced an emergency situation, needing immediately to store the contents of an entire 2,600-square-foot house until I could go through it all.
I needed someplace to go through all that stuff.
Two years later, I’m down to about half of one unit, with a few odd pieces of furniture and three massively heavy “china” boxes yet to open.
Except, stuff seems to be getting added. Stuff for my daughter when she graduates from college and gets her own place. Stuff from my kids’ early years we don’t want to give away. Stuff that we wanted to get out of the garage so we could park. Stuff that has been handed down to us. What was it all? You know, stuff.
My first two houses had generous attics with pull-down ladders. Up went the holiday stuff. Up went the luggage stuff. Up went all the kids’ stuff. Up went stuff we couldn’t stuff somewhere else. The attics groaned but accommodated until they were stuffed.
Say what you will about attics crammed with stuff, but all that stuff makes for great insulation. No need for you to buy all that pink stuff. You’ve got your own stuff.
I’ve come to terms with much of my stuff. Tons — literally — have been donated to charities so it can become someone else’s stuff. Other stuff that you’d think might have value — crystal, china, Wedgwood pieces — is worth pennies on the dollar and not worth the hassle of inventorying, boxing up and selling. I’ll spend more on gas than I’ll make on that stuff.
“A house is just a pile of stuff with a cover on it. You can see that when you’re taking off in an airplane. You look down, you see everybody’s got a little pile of stuff. All the little piles of stuff.”
It is no surprise Moore County has seen several proposals in recent years for new storage warehouses. A new one is going up in Southern Pines on Old U.S. 1 below Morganton Road. You just can’t find a place for your stuff around here, so we end up with big boxes with little boxes inside, each holding little piles of stuff.
There’s no end to this, ya know. Our stuff is going to become our kids’ stuff some day. Those Chippendales and porcelain clown figurines and MatchBox cars and golf trophies for best joke from the rough that we find so precious we just can’t part with? At some point, we will be parted. We didn’t come in with stuff. We’re not going out with stuff.
But until then, we’re just gonna have to put up with, you know, stuff.
Contact editor John Nagy at (910) 693-2507 or john@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.