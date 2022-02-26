I was driving down N.C. 5 on a recent Saturday when the car in front of me began slowing down, as if it was going to turn right onto Lake Hills Road in Pinehurst.
Instead, I saw a right arm come out the window of the front passenger side and drop a Jersey Mike’s cup, full of ice and drink, onto the road. I watched it bounce and splash and roll — and watched the offending car take off down the road, like it was trying to distance itself from its litter.
Judging by the state of roadways across Moore County these days, what I witnessed was no unusual thing. The litter is piling up, and it’s not just a cup here, a fast-food wrapper there. Whole plastic bags of trash and yard debris can commonly be seen on roadsides in Aberdeen, Carthage, Pinehurst, Seven Lakes.
I don’t drive around as much as I used to, but I still make the daily commute from Seven Lakes, and I’m in Whispering Pines, Carthage, Aberdeen and Southern Pines regularly.
Nor do I travel obscure roads. I’m talking thoroughfares: N.C. 211, N.C. 5, Morganton Road, Airport Road, Midland Road, U.S. 15-501.
Some of this littering has been blamed on people taking trash to one of Moore County’s seven refuse collection sites in their trucks and not covering their loads. Perhaps that can explain away the stray Hefty bag. And maybe an untidy or unthinking worker will roll up a sandwich wrapper and toss it into the back of his uncovered truck bed, and the debris will flutter out. Maybe.
But Monster energy drink cans don’t flutter out of beds. Nor do 24-ounce beer cans or debris-crammed bags from fast food restaurants.
We’d all like to think that people aren’t so blithely tossing their litter out the window, but the evidence to the contrary is overwhelming.
I have a friend who lives in Whispering Pines who regularly uses his little pickup truck to go around with his wife and an occasional friend to pick up trash along Airport Road and other roads in the village. I know when he does this because he usually sends me an outraged email with pictures of his truck laden with full plastic bags from his gatherings.
Here’s one such note I kept: “Every time we drive on Airport Road, we are saddened and disgusted by the amount of garbage we see. We collected this truck full of garbage in a matter of three hours or so today. This is not the first time we’ve done this, we collected another truck full in November.
“I have volunteered with the Whispering Pines Garden Club’s roadside pick-ups since moving here in 2008. Not only are we seeing huge increases in the amount of garbage around the village, the garbage we pick up has changed.
“We used to pick up a lot of Pall Mall cigarette packs and Smithfield BBQ bags and Pepsi Cola cans. Now we find countless 22 Oz. Bud Light cans, many Mike’s Hard Lemonades and lot’s of Truly hard seltzer and similar drinks. They are mixed in with the fast food bags and energy drinks and other garbage we find along this short length of Airport Road.”
Let’s be clear, it isn’t just Airport Road. It’s everywhere. For weeks this past fall, the Pinehurst Traffic Circle and the Midland Road median in front of the elite Pinehurst National gated country club was full of such detritus. I finally shot a note off to village officials. Whether it was me or someone else, the roadsides and median eventually got cleaned up. It didn’t last long, though.
Of course, it hasn’t helped that many volunteer roadside cleanup groups went on hiatus during COVID. Many of these volunteers are also older and are aging out of such service. The groups that are active are too scattered, too small and fighting a force they can’t keep up with.
I know we don’t live in Shangri-la or some neat-and-tidy planned community like Celebration, Florida. But Moore County never used to look like this. People who came here remarked on the politeness of its people, the ease of its pace, its break from the blight that clutters where they were from.
If you brag about this community to friends and family, if you have pride of place, then you have an ownership stake, however long you’re here, to help maintain that quality of life.
Or at the very least, keep your trash to yourself.
Here’s a thought. Anyone who collects any form of welfare or rent assistance should have to “pay” for it regularly with sacks of litter removed from roadsides. You’d think that for all the talk of environmental awareness the younger generations so worried about supposed climate change in 100 years would get out and clean up their own neighborhoods and roadways. Generally all I see are retirees and inmates doing it. Is there a correlation between construction activity and litter? Or illegal aliens and litter? Ever seen the litter in Mexico? Makes ours look minor.
*Claps*
