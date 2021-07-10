Dear Mr. and Ms. Taxpayer, given the opportunity, would you vote to send Israel a $3.8 billion blank check each year, possibly forever, though the International Criminal Court says Israel commits war crimes?
From Israel’s 1948 inception through 2019, U.S. taxpayers have sent $147.1 billion ($3.8 billion in 2019) to Israel.
Has anybody asked your opinion about sending $3.8 billion to Israel, annually? No? Then how does Israel warrant so many of your dollars?
For starters, huge lobbying groups, like the 7 million-member Christians United for Israel organization, wield mega political influence. And Jewish people, concentrated in 13 key electoral college states, have the highest voter turnout of any ethnic group. The American Israel Public Affairs Committee says Democratic presidential candidates depend on Jewish sources for as much as 60 percent of money raised from “private” sources.
Regarding House and Senate politicians, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Washington Report on Middle East Affairs reports that of the top 10 House recipients of Jewish dollars, all have been Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The Senate is slightly more balanced; six of the top 10 were Republicans. We’re talking big bucks here, like the $633,392 Mitch McConnell has received over his “career.”
Foreign contributions directly to politicians from PACs (political action committees) in the U.S. are illegal. But indirect channels abound. Example: Social welfare organizations may give half of acquired donations to a Super PAC if they spend the other half on social welfare causes. Super PACs must report a list of its social welfare organization contributors to the Federal Election Commission. But they don’t have to report the identities of donors to the social welfare organizations. See?
Super PACs may spend unlimited amounts supporting politicians in indirect ways. So with money and votes, Israel scratches politicians’ backs and politicians scratch back, with your tax scratch.
Annual U.S. gifts to Israel are supposedly used for Israel’s defense. Let’s look at the origin of the perpetual Israeli/Palestinian squabbles that allegedly justify such tax money.
The short story: In 1948 Britain owned 70 percent of Arab land. Then Britain pulled out and Jewish settlers pulled in — and declared themselves a nation, Israel. Arabs (Palestinians) took offense. Hostilities ensued. In 1967, Israel cleaned the Arabs’ clock, appropriated additional land, and expanded ever-after, courtesy of U.S. taxpayers.
Here’s the what and the why: Israel runs 170 miles along the Mediterranean Sea coast and around a scrap of land called Gaza. A line running away from the sea straight through Israel will reach the “West Bank” (west bank of Jordan). Gaza and the West Bank are claimed by Israelis and by Palestinians, and each claims Jerusalem as its capital.
Israel emerged in the wake of the holocaust and needed a monetary helping-hand. The United States was first to extend it and first to recognize Israel as a nation. But that was then. What about now? Is Israel not sufficiently wealthy and militarily strong enough to go it alone?
The United Nations ranks 133 countries according to wealth, as measured by gross domestic product — goods and services produced by a country. Israel ranks 19 among the top 20 wealthiest. It also is a military superpower, armed with nuclear warheads. GlobalFirepower ranks countries’ military strength. For 2021, Israel ranked 20th in military strength out of 140 military powers.
Gallup and the AP-NORC polls show Americans still prefer Israelis over Palestinians. But both polls’ questions assume respondents are informed about the nature and extent of U.S. support for Israel versus Palestine. Nonetheless, each poll reflects that sympathy for Palestinians is gradually rising and support for Israel is gradually falling.
Nicholas Kristof is a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner. In his May 12, 2021 column in The New York Times, he noted that Human Rights Watch describes Israeli conduct as “crimes against humanity, of apartheid and persecution.”
Kristof: “It’s also true that Hamas (de facto Palestinian government) not only attacks Israeli civilians but also oppresses its own people. But as American taxpayers, we don’t have much influence over Hamas, while we do have influence over Israel and we provide several billion dollars a year in military assistance to a rich country and thus subsidize bombings of Palestinians.”
A movement called BDS is gathering strength, worldwide. It encourages people to boycott, divest, and sanction companies supporting Israel until it returns Palestinian land and eliminates their 440-mile “apartheid” wall.
Thirty-five US states have countered with anti-BDS laws prohibiting the state or political subdivisions from contracting with or investing in companies supporting BDS. North Carolina’s anti-BDS statute became law on July 31, 2017. Such statutes claim BDS is anti-Semitic.
To date, four of five federal district courts have found anti-BDS laws violate First Amendment guarantees of free speech, which boycotting is. Doubtlessly, we need speech free of anti-Semitism.
But we also need free speech.
Michael Smith is a Southern Pines writer.
