A version of this column originally appeared Aug. 5, 2006.
I highly recommend a book called “Looking for Longleaf: The Fall and Rise of an American Forest,” by an eloquent naturalist named Lawrence S. Earley.
But be aware that parts of this volume are enough to break your heart. The fate of the original longleaf pine forests that once graced southern Moore County and much of the coastal Southeast is mostly the stuff of tragedy and shame.
According to Earley, the first European explorers encountered stately, seemingly limitless forests of longleaf pines — whose Latin designation is Pinus palustris. They stretched across 92 million acres of land stretching all the way from southeastern Virginia to southeastern Texas. The claim at the time, perhaps exaggerated a bit, was that a squirrel could have traveled that entire distance without ever setting foot on the ground.
Contrast that with today — when, as a result of relentless depredations by another species, Homo sapiens, only shreds of those original old-growth stands remain in a few scattered, sheltered, overlooked spots here and there.
The early explorers and immigrants from Europe treated longleaf pines the way they treated Native Americans — first decimating them and then consecrating them as a proud symbol of their heritage.
The brutal exploitation of the longleaf in North Carolina even accounts for our peculiar state nickname, “Tar Heel,” according to what seems the most likely of theories. The term was first used disparagingly, they say, to describe the sticky-footed condition of the scroungy, shoeless inhabitants who worked in the coastal woods to extract tar and other “naval stores” from living trees.
There’s also an honored place for the longleaf pine in our state toast, which many native North Carolinians can quote at the drop of a Carolina-blue cap:
Here’s to the land of the longleaf pine,
The summer land where the sun doth shine,
Where the weak grow strong and the strong grow great.
Here’s to “down home,” the Old North State!
“Past seas shaped this land’s terrain, rivers, its very pitch and roll,” Earley writes. “It’s a green land, but also a land of flame and ash. It was in this region of sand and sea, wind and fire that longleaf flourished as no other pine could do, perfectly adapted to the conditions, swaggering over the Coastal Plain.
“By any measure, longleaf’s decline of nearly 98 percent is among the most severe of any ecosystem on Earth. It dwarfs the Amazon rain forest’s losses of somewhere between 13 and 25 percent. It is comparable to or exceeds the decline in the North American tallgrass prairie, the coastal forests of southeastern Brazil and the dry forests of the Pacific Coast of Central America.”
As for the trees that were merely chopped or sawed down, dismembered and set north in endless long, groaning trains to provide the lumber to build massive Victorian houses for a burgeoning American population, they were in a sense the lucky ones.
At least they met a quick, if brutal, end. Millions of others were consigned to a death of slow torture, their bark stripped off in great gashes so that their lemon-flagrant sap could be bled away.
First, that rich and golden life’s blood was used for pitch and tar required to keep wooden naval fleets afloat. Then later, on a much more vast and destructive scale, swarms of busy human ants would boil the sap down into turpentine and resin, which found many uses in the Industrial Revolution then transforming human civilization.
Thus, the pines that weren’t hauled away by “cut-and-run” loggers were bled dry and left to die by the lumbermen’s mortal enemies and competitors, the turpentiners. As for those fatally damaged “slash pines,” they became vulnerable to disease, insect infestation and fire. The dried pitch that covered the great wounds in their skin would crystalize to white, making stands of these doomed giants look like an unearthly, spectral horde at night.
Here’s how poet Anne McQueen mourned the hideous death torment of the longleaf pines back in the 1920s:
Listen! The great trees call to each other:
“Is it come your time to die, my brother?”
And through the forests, wailing and mourning,
The hearts of the pines, in their branches groaning:
“We die, we die!
We die, we die!”
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at stevebouser@gmail.com.
Perhaps we should consider our Pine Forests when developers ask for high density and want to clear cut acres of land just to maximize their profits. Soon we will be "Southern Praries" and "Prariehurst".
